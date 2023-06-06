Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Advance Catheters Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurovascular Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Diagnostic Centers), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Neurovascular Catheters Market size is expected to reach $4.6 Billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Medtronic PLC

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Integer Holdings Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Acandis GmbH

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

RAUMEDIC AG (REHAU Industries SE & Co. KG)

Catheters are medical devices utilized for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes, consisting of a tubular structure that is inserted into the body cavity. Neurovascular catheters can effectively remove excess fluids from neurovascular organs such as the carotid artery, brain, and intracranial spaces. This facilitates the administration of medications and aids in the diagnosis of neurovascular diseases such as carotid artery disease and brain aneurysms.



Neurovascular catheters facilitate the transportation of neurovascular devices to vital neurovascular organs, such as the brain. Thus, neurovascular catheters are utilized in diverse cranial operations. The demand for neurovascular catheters has been on the rise due to an increase in neurological procedures. Furthermore, there have been several innovative treatments for ischemic stroke, such as flow-diverting stents and stent retrievers, which have contributed to the advancement of catheter production.



The catheters utilized for such interventions are specially designed to cater to the sensitivity of neurovascular organs. Any malfunction or failure of the catheter can lead to vessel damage and perforation. The rising demand for neurovascular catheters is anticipated due to a rising number of neurovascular surgeries and catheter usage in surgical procedures and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

The Growing Adoption of Advance Catheters



An advanced catheter is a medical device that is minimally invasive and typically includes a thin-walled, braid-reinforced shaft or tube that has several durometers. In specific cases, physicians can use advanced catheters to map the cardiovascular system and ablate cardiac tissue. In certain scenarios, these catheters aid in the positioning and transporting of additional implantable equipment.

The designs of advanced catheters are typically less forgiving compared to traditional catheters. The development of advanced catheters has expanded the capabilities of minimally invasive procedures, allowing physicians to reach previously inaccessible areas of the body.

As a result, these catheters play a crucial role in enhancing patient outcomes and streamlining surgical procedures. With their growing usage, the market for neurovascular catheters is expected to propel.



There Is an Increasing Incidence of Hemorrhagic Stroke



Hemorrhagic stroke is a medical condition that occurs when a blood vessel ruptures and causes bleeding in the brain. The classification of hemorrhagic stroke includes intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) and subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). Hemorrhagic stroke poses a significant risk of morbidity and mortality.

The severity of hemorrhagic stroke is linked to poorer outcomes. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial due to the typical swift progression of hemorrhage, which can result in a sudden decline of consciousness and neurological impairment. The increasing prevalence of hemorrhagic stroke globally will increase the utilization of neurovascular catheters and thereby surge the market growth.



Market Restraining Factors

Dearth Of Medical Professionals



The availability, accessibility, acceptability, and quality of health workers are crucial for the functioning of health systems. Achieving optimal health service coverage and fulfilling the right to the highest attainable standard of health is contingent upon these factors. According to WHO projections, there is a potential deficit of 10 million healthcare professionals by 2030, primarily in low- and lower-middle-income nations.

Notwithstanding, nations of diverse economic standings encounter challenges in educating, employing, assigning, retaining, and enhancing the productivity of their labor force. The shortage of healthcare professionals, especially in low and middle-income nations, will decrease neurovascular procedures, resulting in low adoption of neurovascular catheters and restricting the market growth.



Scope of the Study

By Type

Embolization Catheters

Access Catheters

Balloon Catheters

Microcatheters

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

By Application

Brain Aneurysm

Embolic Stroke

Arteriovenous Malformations

Hydrolysate

