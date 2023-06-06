Global Medical Biomimetics Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $57.7 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9%

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Biomimetics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Disease Type, By Application (Wound Healing, Tissue Engineering, Drug Delivery and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Biomimetics Market size is expected to reach $57.7 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

BioHorizons, Inc. (Henry Schein, Inc.)

SynTouch Inc.

CorNeat Vision Ltd.

Osteopore International Pte Ltd

Curasan, Inc.

Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.)

Swedish Biomimetics 3000 ApS

Keystone Dental Group

Blatchford Limited

A medical product category, medical biomimetics, was created by taking design cues from natural components. Problems relating to cardiac diseases, orthopedic diseases, ocular diseases, and dental diseases are resolved using medical biomimetics. Drug delivery and tissue regeneration are two medical applications of biomimicry.



In order to use natural systems and organisms as the basis for new scientific, technical, and technological solutions suitable for interventional use in dentistry and medicine, including tissue bio-engineering, biomimicry is a fusion of approaches needing the detection, perception, observation, identification, and close study of these entities.



A similar journey invites elucidating the underlying mechanisms and connections between the function and structure of the stimulating natural system(s) for applied and translational biomimetics, biomimicry, or biomimetics to humans, whether as single individuals or in groups and when healthy end-users/consumers or patients in need of therapies. Biomimetics is a multidisciplinary field that utilizes principles from chemistry, engineering, and biology to create materials, machines, or synthetic systems that mimic biological processes.



Biomimetics-based designs have potential applications in drug delivery, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering. In addition, utilizing biomimetics in the field of pharmaceutics and medicine shows great potential for addressing life-threatening illnesses such as cancer. The rapid expansion of the medical biomimetics market is primarily fueled by heightened government investment in biomimetics research, as well as the integration and advancements of medical engineering and nanotechnology in the healthcare sector.



Market Growth Factors

The constant aging of the population raises the demand for biomimetics



The growing older population is one of the most important concerns impacting emerging nations globally. It is also projected that the prevalence of chronic conditions in the elderly, such as heart disease, peripheral artery disease, and venous thromboembolism, will increase demand for and adoption of medical biomimetics.

According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 27% of men and more than 21% of women will have peripheral vascular disease in 2020, affecting more than 19.1% of people aged 55 to 65. As a result of expanding uses of biomimetics in patient care joined with the increasing number of diseases due to the aging population will aid in the market growth.



Growing nanotechnology development to support the market growth



The advancements in drug delivery systems brought about by nanotechnology innovations will positively affect the growth of medical biomimetics during the forecast period. Nanomaterials are appealing for biomedical applications and show tremendous potential in biomimicry medicine based on their biocompatibility, physical and chemical properties.

The development of biomimetic functionalized nanotechnology has allowed for the functionalization and modification of nanomaterials by components obtained from cell membranes, resulting in biomimetic nanomaterials with improved stability, biocompatibility, specificity, and targeting. Thus, using biomimetic nanomaterials for non-invasive disease diagnosis can aid the market growth during the projected period.



Market Restraining Factors

High cost associated with medical biomimetics



The complicated manufacturing procedures needed to create biomimetic technology might make them expensive to develop and produce.

This may reduce its accessibility to patients by lowering its pricing and availability. In addition, because it is much more difficult to work with the chemicals needed to make traditional pharmaceuticals and even biopharmaceuticals than working with cells or viral vectors, cell and gene therapies have become much more expensive.

As a result, the number of patients who will receive the drug is multiplied by thousands or millions for typical biopharmaceuticals. Thus, the high cost associated with medical biomimetics is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the anticipated period.

Scope of the Study

By Disease Type

Dental

Orthopedic

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular

Others

By Application

Wound Healing

Tissue Engineering

Drug Delivery

Others

