Alginate Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.195 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.02%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alginate is a naturally occurring polysaccharide derived from brown algae. Sodium, calcium, and potassium alginate are commercially available in flagellated and granular forms and can entangle with water to produce a viscous gum. Textile, paper, and pulp handling are just a few of its many uses. Alginate is more biocompatible, cost-effective, and toxicity-free than other thickening agents. The global alginate market is expected to expand significantly due to rising demand for the product in producing food items such as ice cream, yogurt, and bakery goods.





Growing Alginate Penetration in Food Industry to Drive the Global Alginate Market

The expansion of the food and beverage sector in BRICS and the Middle East is expected to be a key driver of growth due to higher local consumption. In the coming years, rising consumer awareness of products with exotic and traditional flavors is expected to drive alginate market growth even further.

The demand for an emulsifying agent such as alginate, which is regarded safe for human consumption, is projected to increase as the proportion of bakeries in Europe increases due to changing consumer eating habits. As the number of product-specific bakeries grows, emulsifying enterprises are expected to produce substances that give the best results in the end product. Time constraints and rising consumer spending have also fueled demand for packaged foods , which is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Growing Demand in Pharmaceutical Sector to Create Lucrative Opportunities for the Global Alginate Market

Alginate is used as an emulsion stabilizer, thickening agent, suspending agent, and film-forming agent for tablets in the pharmaceutical industry. Over the projected period, rising demand for alginate in tablet coatings is expected to drive product demand. In compounded medications, sodium alginate is used as a capsule disintegrant and a stabilizing, suspending, emulsifying, gel-forming, and viscosity-increasing agent. The product is an FDA-approved natural polymer gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical industry due to its low or nonhazardous nature, bioactivity, and good biocompatibility.

Due to scientific and technological advances, pharmaceutical companies have been increasing in recent years. This trend is expected to continue, particularly in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil. In the global pharmaceutical market, these economies have enormous potential.

Impact of COVID-19

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a negative impact on the production, manufacturing, and transportation of a variety of goods. The food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, on the other hand, are unaffected. Since January 2020, global demand for food, beverages, and medicines has increased, increasing total production.

North America and European countries have the largest markets for packaged foods, bakery items, processed foods, and frozen foods. Furthermore, these countries, including the United States, Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, and others, have seen coronavirus outbreaks in their economies. As a result, food joints and restaurants will be limited in their operations, slowing the demand for alginates. Due to trade restrictions in international markets, logistic processes across significant geographies have been temporarily halted, causing the supply chain to be hampered.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.195 billion by 2030 CAGR 5.02% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors DuPont de Nemours Inc., Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation, Ceamsa, KIMIA Corporation, Ingredients Solutions Inc., Algae, Algaia, SNAP Natural & Alginate Product Pvt. Ltd., Marine Biopolymers Limited, IRO Alginate Industry Co. Ltd Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand in Pharmaceutical Sector to Create New Opportunities Key Market Drivers Growing Alginate Penetration in Food Industry

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest regional segment, occupying over 30.1% of the revenue share in 2021. It is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 5.3%. Over the next decade, the market is expected to be driven by the growing application scope of alginate in various end-use industries and rapid industrialization in Asian countries such as China, India, and Thailand. Furthermore, due to the product's widespread use in paper sizing applications, the appearance of several paper producers in the region is likely to drive the market.

North America is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 3.6%. Due to its widespread use in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe, rising R&D spending is expected to fuel demand for alginate over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, increasing consumer demand for food products such as chicken and meat nuggets, ice cream, and yogurt in the region is expected to boost alginate demand.

Key Highlights

The global alginate market size is expected to reach USD 1,195 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is expected to reach USD 1,195 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). By product , the global alginate market is divided into sodium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, propylene glycol alginate, and others. The sodium alginate segment is the most significant product type in terms of volume, occupying over 41.4% of the industry share. It is estimated to reach an expected at a CAGR of 5.5% . An increase in the demand for sodium alginate in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical industries, and textile industry as active dyestuff is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

, the global alginate market is divided into sodium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, propylene glycol alginate, and others. The sodium alginate segment is the most significant product type in terms of volume, occupying over 41.4% of the industry share. It is estimated to reach an expected at a . An increase in the demand for sodium alginate in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical industries, and textile industry as active dyestuff is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. By type , the global alginate market is divided into High M and High G. High G dominates the market and is estimated to reach an expected at a CAGR of 5%. A higher concentration of G blocks in the product leads to increased product flexibility, one of the desired factors for its application in the pharmaceutical industry.

, the global alginate market is divided into High M and High G. High G dominates the market and is estimated to reach an expected at a A higher concentration of G blocks in the product leads to increased product flexibility, one of the desired factors for its application in the pharmaceutical industry. By application, the global alginate market is divided into food, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others. The food application segment dominates the market in terms of revenue and is estimated to reach an expected at a CAGR of 5%. Growing adoption of naturally sourced products such as alginate, as an ingredient in food, due to heightened health-related concerns is likely to emerge as the primary driver for the growth of the alginate market.

Top Market Players



DuPont de Nemours Inc. Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation Ceamsa KIMIA Corporation Ingredients Solutions, Inc. Algae Algaia SNAP Natural & Alginate Product Pvt. Ltd. Marine Biopolymers Limited IRO Alginate Industry Co. Ltd





Global Alginate Market: Segmentation

By Product

Sodium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

Propylene Glycol Alginate

Others

By Type

High M

High G

By Application

Food

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL ALGINATE MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Alginate Market Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value U.S. By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value U.K. By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value China By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value UAE By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Brazil By Product Introduction Product By Value Sodium Alginate By Value Calcium Alginate By Value Potassium Alginate By Value Propylene Glycol Alginate By Value Others By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value High M By Value High G By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Food By Value Pharmaceutical By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Alginate Market Share By Manufacturers Alginate Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT DuPont De Nemours, Inc. Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation Ceamsa KIMIA Corporation Ingredients Solutions, Inc. Algae Algaia SNAP Natural & Alginate Product Pvt. Ltd. Marine Biopolymers Limited IRO Alginate Industry Co., Ltd RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Market News

In November 2020, KIMIA completed the expansion of the alginate production facility in Japan by increasing the building and packaging capacity for the products alginic acid & its derivatives and propylene glycol alginate. The plant now has a manufacturing capacity of 2000kg per hour.

KIMIA completed the expansion of the alginate production facility in Japan by increasing the building and packaging capacity for the products alginic acid & its derivatives and propylene glycol alginate. The plant now has a manufacturing capacity of 2000kg per hour. In November 2020, Algaia started testing biostimulants based on seaweed. The product is specifically designed for the leeks and is expected to replace chemical fungicides.





News Media

Rising Alginate Penetration in Food Industry to Drive the Demand for Alginate Market

Global Hydrocolloids Market Size USD 17,729.8 million by 2031 | CAGR of 6.18%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

North America Alginate Market : Information by Product (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Type (High M & High G), Application (Food and Beverages, Industrial), Country (U.S., Canada)-Forecast till 2031

Europe Alginate Market : Information by Product (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Type (High M and High G), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial), Country—Forecast till 2031

Asia-Pacific Alginate Market : Information by Product (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Type (High M and High G), Application (Food and Beverages), Country (China, India, Japan) -Forecast till 2031

Middle East and Africa Alginate Market : Information by Product (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Type (High M and High G), Application (Food and Beverages), Country (South Africa and Saudi Arabia)—Forecast till 2031

France Alginate Market : Information by Product (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Type (High M and High G), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial), Country—Forecast till 2031





