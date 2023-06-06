English French Dutch

Kinepolis Group NV

Press release

Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

6 June 2023, 17h45

On 2 June 2023, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from BNP Paribas Asset Management SA, notifying that, following a transfer of voting rights or securities with voting rights, the companies controlled by BNP Paribas Asset Management SA own 2.95% of the voting rights attached to shares of the Company, and therefore the threshold of 3% has been crossed downwards.

The notification contains the following information:

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the

notification requirement: BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

Transaction date: 1 June 2023

Relevant threshold: 3%

Denominator: 27 365 197



Notification details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BNP Paribas Asset Management SA 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS 596 315 221 451 0 0.81% 0.00% BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Limited 770 270 584 831 0 2.14% 0.00% Subtotal 1 366 585 806 282 2.95% TOTAL 806 282 2.95%

The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held as well as the aforementioned notification and the regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18 952 288.41 €

Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27 365 197

Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27 365 197

In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

