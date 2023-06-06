Global Structural Heart Market Report 2023: Availability of Innovative Structural Heart Services Drives Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Heart Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Procedure, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The structural heart market was valued at US$ 14,245.55 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 22,560.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028.

The structural heart market growth is attributed to the availability of innovative structural heart services and a rise in the number of cardiovascular procedures and corresponding training programs.



Structural heart disease is a non-coronary defect of the heart, thus not affecting the blood vessels in the heart. Most structural heart conditions are present since birth (congenital), but these can also be acquired later in life owing to wear & tear from infection. The devices that are used in structural heart disease comprise replacement and repair devices, such as devices that are used for the treatment of heart-related diseases. Structural heart devices comprise annuloplasty rings and heart valve balloons occluders, among others.



Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence in Structural Heart Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Structural Heart Market During Forecast Period



The number of interventional structural heart disease (SHD) procedures, such as transcatheter valve procedures, has increased significantly in recent years, triggering the need for well-founded knowledge about optimal anatomical spatial orientation during these procedures.

This has led to the development of new procedural capabilities and technologies in periprocedural planning. Ongoing developments in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) facilitate the routine use of individualized segmented 3D heart models that allow to use multiple imaging modalities in combination with other. As AI enables computers to perform tasks at a greater speed and with potentially better precision than humans, risk stratification and outcome aspects can be optimized in the future.

The application of computer modeling, 3D printing, and AI has already led to transformations in procedure planning and physician education on SHD. These technologies also promise unlimited possibilities. With further research and development, AI can advance precision medicine at every step, including diagnosis, treatment stratification and device selection, procedure delivery and guidance, and post-procedure/discharge monitoring and rehabilitation, and create ample opportunities in the structural heart market.



The structural heart is a rapidly evolving branch of cardiology, and North American, European, and other developing countries are experiencing advancements in related technologies. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is rising in these countries. The structural heart market is at the initial stage of development in regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. For instance, in India, KIMS Hospital provides services for the structural heart in South India.

Most of the people in South India chew or smoke tobacco; as a result, the incidence of structural heart disease is increasing in this region. According to the American Heart, cardiovascular diseases caused ~19.1 million deaths worldwide in 2020. In 2020, Eastern Europe and Central Asia had the highest cardiovascular mortality rates. Oceania, North Africa, the Middle East, Central Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia also reported higher mortality rates.

Thus, with the rising incidence of structural heart diseases in the abovementioned regions, the market players are likely to create significant opportunities to offer effective products in the structural heart market in the coming years.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2022 14245.55 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2028 22560.88 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Availability of Innovative Structural Heart Services

Rising Number of Cardiovascular Disease Cases and Training Programs

Restraints

High Cost of Procedures

Stringent Regulations Regarding Structure Heart Devices

Opportunities

Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence in Structural Heart

Future Trends

Technological Advancements in the Field of Structural Heart Devices

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cryolife, Inc

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Lepu Medical

Braile Biomedica

Aran Biomedical Teoranta

Micro Interventional Devices, Incorporated

Corcym

