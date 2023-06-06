HEXN.IO Launches Free Listing Program, Empowering Token Projects and Maximizing User Benefits

Kingstown, St.vincent and the Grenadines, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXN.IO, a leading crypto lending platform, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Free Listing Program. This initiative opens the door for token projects to compete for the opportunity to be listed on the HEXN.IO platform.





Free Listing Program

The program has been designed to provide unparalleled advantages for project owners, ensuring the success and growth of their tokens within the HEXN.IO community.

The benefits of joining the HEXN.IO Free Listing Program include:

Enhanced Token Utility: Project owners can now provide additional utility to their tokens, allowing users to earn a percentage on their holdings. This incentive encourages users to retain their tokens rather than sell them, fostering a stronger and more loyal community. Increased Demand and Decreased Supply: With tokens listed on HEXN.IO, project owners can tap into a broader market of potential investors and enthusiasts. This heightened exposure will increase demand for the tokens while reducing the overall token supply as more users choose to hold their tokens within the HEXN.IO platform. Demonstrating Active Project Development: Listing on the new platform serves as a testament to a project's commitment to continuous development and growth. This exciting opportunity allows token projects to showcase their dedication to enhancing their offerings and delivering value to their user base. Zero Listing Fees: HEXN.IO firmly believes in supporting the growth of the token ecosystem. Therefore, no charges will be imposed on token projects for participating in the Free Listing Program.

The HEXN.IO Free Listing Program represents a significant step forward in the company's mission to empower token projects and provide unparalleled benefits to users. The HEXN team believes that by offering additional utility to tokens, expanding their reach, and eliminating listing fees, they can drive innovation, foster growth, and create a thriving ecosystem for all stakeholders involved.

How to Apply

Token projects eager to seize this opportunity can apply for the HEXN.IO Free Listing Program by filling in this form .

To participate, the project should meet the following criteria:

The project must be audited by an SEC-approved auditor.

The token must support one or more of the following formats: ERC-20, BEP-20, TRC-20.

The token must have a liquidity pool on PancakeSwap or Uniswap.

HEXN.IO welcomes all token projects to compete for this chance to transform their project's trajectory!

About HEXN

HEXN.IO is a crypto lending platform that unites habitual and advanced approaches to money lending to help people make their crypto work. The company offers a wide selection of 48 cryptocurrencies, high interest rates (up to 22% APY at the moment), and regular weekly payouts.

HEXN aims to bridge the complexity of trading strategies and the simplicity of earning on digital assets for end customers, making the crypto world closer to people than ever.

