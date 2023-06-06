IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22 - 2023

| Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

 

Name of issuer		Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) 

Day of transaction		 

Identification code of financial instrument		Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) 

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *		 

Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/06/2023FR0010259150284111,21AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/06/2023FR0010259150690111,19CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/06/2023FR001025915024111,26TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/06/2023FR00102591502 979110,74XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2023FR0010259150712110,99AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2023FR0010259150549110,94CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2023FR0010259150458111,01TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2023FR00102591503 681110,81XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL9 377110,86 

Attachment


Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22 2023