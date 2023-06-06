IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22 - 2023

English French

Aggregated presentation by day and by market





Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)



Day of transaction



Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)



Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *



Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/06/2023 FR0010259150 284 111,21 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/06/2023 FR0010259150 690 111,19 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/06/2023 FR0010259150 24 111,26 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/06/2023 FR0010259150 2 979 110,74 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/06/2023 FR0010259150 712 110,99 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/06/2023 FR0010259150 549 110,94 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/06/2023 FR0010259150 458 111,01 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/06/2023 FR0010259150 3 681 110,81 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 9 377 110,86

