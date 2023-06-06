IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Day of transaction
|
Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|
Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|284
|111,21
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|690
|111,19
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|24
|111,26
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|2 979
|110,74
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|712
|110,99
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|549
|110,94
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|458
|111,01
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|3 681
|110,81
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|9 377
|110,86
Attachment