Unstoppable Growth: Superfoods Market Achieves 5.0% CAGR, Projected to Exceed US $274.5 Billion - BY PMI

What is Superfood?

Overview

Superfood provides maximum nutritional benefits with minimal calories and packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Soybeans, berries, green leafy vegetables, dark chocolate, salmon fish, wine & grapes and tea are some common examples of super foods.

Growing demand for bakery and confectionary products has boost the market growth. Rising demand for low-calorie and high nutritional products has further, fueled the demand for market growth. Increase in working population, especially working women and high disposable income is expected to foster the demand for Superfoods market growth in coming years.

Key players in the superfoods market include:

Nutiva

The Green Labs LLC.

Archer Daniels Midland

Ocean Spray

Creative Natures Superfoods

Nature Superfoods LLP.

The Superfood Company

Suncore Foods Inc.

Del Monte Pacific Group

Supernutrients

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Several prominent growth driving factors contribute to the expansion of the superfoods market. These factors include:

Increasing Health Consciousness: The growing awareness of the importance of healthy eating and the desire to maintain overall well-being drive the demand for superfoods. Consumers are actively seeking nutrient-dense foods that provide a wide range of health benefits.

These growth driving factors collectively contribute to the expansion of the superfoods market, indicating a positive trajectory for the industry in the coming years.

Top Findings of Report:

Superfoods are nutritionally dense food with high content of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Use of superfood in supplementary diet and also for glowing skin has further, enhanced the market growth. High level of nutrients, beneficial in skin care, and prevention of disease are the properties of superfoods which has powered the demand for Superfoods market growth in coming years.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Plant-Based and Vegan Superfoods: The increasing adoption of plant-based and vegan diets has led to a surge in demand for plant-based superfoods. Consumers are seeking plant-derived alternatives to traditional animal-based superfoods, such as plant-based proteins, dairy-free superfood options, and plant-based omega-3 sources like chia seeds and flaxseeds.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Ketogen Superfoods launched new Protein-packed smoothies and ready to blend recipes comprised with 20 different superfoods. Smoothies are made with natural source of proteins and 20 superfoods such as, Oats, Green Coffee, Green Tea, Brown Rice Protein, Beet Root, Natural Cocoa Powder, Pea Protein Isolate, Ashwagandha, Pineapple Enzyme, Stevia, Papaya, MCT Powder and Cinnamon.

In December 2021, Dabur Real launched new “Superfood” edition for healthy snack. New launched superfood products includes, pumpkin seeds and chia seeds which are low in calorie and rich in essential nutrients.

The Report Answers Questions Such as

What is the current size and projected growth rate of the global superfoods market? What are the main factors driving the growth of the superfoods market? What are the emerging trends and developments influencing the market dynamics? What are the different types of superfoods and their nutritional benefits? How superfoods are incorporated into various food and beverage products? What are the key distribution channels for superfood products?

Superfood Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 274.5 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 168.5 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.0% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Nutiva, The Green Labs LLC., Archer Daniels Midland, Ocean Spray, Creative Natures Superfoods, Nature Superfoods LLP., The Superfood Company, Suncore Foods Inc., Del Monte Pacific Group, Supernutrients and others. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prophecy Market Insights has segmented the Superfoods market report based on Type, Application, and Distribution Channel:

By Type -

Vegetables

Meats

Seeds

Fruits

Grains

Herbs & Roots

Others

By Application –

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Others

By Distribution Channel –

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Stores

Others

