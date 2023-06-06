New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Institutional Buildings Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464124/?utm_source=GNW

The global institutional buildings market is expected to grow from $966.33 billion in 2022 to $1,000.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The institutional buildings market is expected to reach $1,093.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.3%.



The institutional buildings market includes revenues earned by entities by constructing convents, hospitals, and school dormitories.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



An institutional building is a building designed, and constructed for medical, charitable, jails, penal colonies, and others. The institutional buildings are mainly characterized by their use or function.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the institutional buildings market in 2022. The regions covered in the institutional buildings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of institutional buildings are residential and non-residential.Residential building refers to the construction of buildings for sleeping accommodations with or without dining, cooking, or both facilities.



The various types of construction include new construction and renovation.The various types of buildings include smart buildings and traditional buildings.



The various applications include owned, and rental, and used by private, and public end users.



The increasing government expenditure is expected to boost the growth of the institutional buildings market going forward.Government expenditure refers to the capital that the government spends on various goods and services.



Government buildings such as government hospitals, and government schools benefit from the increasing government expenditure, aiding in the development of various infrastructural requirements such as institutional buildings. For instance, in February 2023, according to a report published by Eurostat, a Europe-based provider of high-quality European statistics to policymakers, businesses, researchers, and the public, the EU general government spending as a percentage of GDP increased significantly from 2019 to 2021, reaching 51.5%. Additionally, the countries with the greatest levels of government spending as a percentage of GDP in 2021 were France (59.0%), Greece (57.4%), Austria (56.0%), Finland (55.6%), Belgium (55.5%), and Italy (55.3%). Therefore, the increasing government expenditure is driving the growth of the institutional buildings market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the institutional buildings market.Major companies operating in the institutional buildings market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, a US-based provider of 3D printers for construction and proprietary cement-based ink, launched NEXCON 3D printers.Black Buffalo 3D’s NEXCON takes the best characteristics of 3D printing technology and addresses traditional challenges in the construction industry, such as commercial buildings, infrastructure components, and historically pre-cast components on-site and on-demand.



It utilizes a motion-centric modular gantry design, which produces more effective structures that offer the maximum printable area without compromising print quality and can enable on-site job versatility. The multi-axis gantry system is optimized to produce accurate prints for any 3D-modeled design that can be developed using normal CAD software, and it is capable of printing buildings up to three storeys high.



In October 2022, Pike Construction Services, a US-based construction company that offers construction management and development services, acquired Charles A.Gaetano Construction Corporation and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC for an undisclosed amount.



The acquisition is anticipated to boost Pike’s position in Utica, the Central New York region, and the whole Northeast while increasing the value it provides to its present and prospective clients.Charles A.



Gaetano Construction Corporation and C2C Construction Solutions LLC are US-based providers of construction services.



The countries covered in the institutional buildings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The institutional buildings market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides institutional buildings market statistics, including institutional buildings industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an institutional buildings market share, detailed institutional buildings market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the institutional buildings industry. This institutional buildings market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

