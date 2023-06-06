Global Medical Radiation Detection Market Report 2023: Growing Utilization of Radiation Therapy and Nuclear Medicine Drives Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Radiation Detection Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type (Gas-filled Detectors, Scintillators and Solid-state), By End-Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Radiation Detection Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

A medical device that finds radiation is called a medical radiation detector. An individual is more likely to develop several lethal diseases when exposed to radiation over a long period. The need for technology that can gauge how much radiation is building up inside the body grows.

The radiation portal monitor (RPM), handheld survey meter (HSM), personal radiation detector (PRD), and radiation isotope identification device (RIID) are a few of the important detectors for spotting radioactive materials and ionizing radiation.



As technology develops, a variety of radiation-detecting tools might be made accessible for use at home. Gamma rays are the most hazardous external radioactive threat, and dosimeters are medical radiation detectors that can find them. Radiation in various forms is utilized for both medical diagnosis and treatment. However, exposure must be carefully managed to ensure that the benefits to patients outweigh the hazards because all types have the potential to be hazardous.



Radiation monitoring technology is in greater demand as more nuclear power plants are built worldwide. These power plants' byproducts can be applied to the healthcare sector. Hospitals also support the building of diagnostic imaging equipment by using medicinal isotopes supplied to patients.



The majority of the dose a person receives from man-made radiation sources comes from X-ray diagnostics and therapies using radioisotopes in oncology and some other critical disorders. Additionally being used are the future radioactive element-based diagnostic and treatment techniques.

Radiation (radioisotope) therapy is still one of the main methods used to treat cancer. Market vendors are supplying personal dosimeters and automated systems for personal dosage control to lessen the harmful effects of radiation on the staff of healthcare facilities. Manufacturers and researchers are incorporating innovative technology into their goods to maintain their position as market leaders.



Market Growth Factors

Rising cases of cancer across the globe



The treatment, detection, and prevention of different cancers have made significant strides in recent years. Cancer is treated using surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and biological and hormonal therapy. Doxorubicin is a frequently prescribed chemotherapy medication that is used to treat several tumor types.

Oxidative stress has an impact on the kidney, heart, and brain. Chemotherapy drug resistance in metastatic breast cancer is still a problem for effective treatment. As a result, this element is fueling the medical radiation detection market.



Growing utilization of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine



Instrumentation, and IT, nuclear medicine procedures have drastically changed over the past ten years. The need for radiation detection, monitoring, and safety systems has increased due to the growing use of nuclear medicine in diagnosing and treating many diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular ailments.

Gas-filled detectors, scintillation detectors, and semiconductor detectors are the different types used in nuclear medicine. In light of these factors, the growing usage of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine is predicted to support the market expansion.



Market Restraining Factors

Strict regulatory mandates



The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), National Council on Radiation Protection (NCRP), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP), and the US Department of Energy (DOE) have established radiation protection standards that are recognized by the national authorities.

In addition, these departments have established multiple protocols to approve medical radiation identification, monitoring, and safety products. Nevertheless, these rigorous regulations prolong the duration of the product approval procedure. Hence, with the strict safety regulations which can delay product launches and development are expected to hamper the market expansion.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the medical radiation detection market is characterized into gas-filled detectors, scintillators, and solid-state. The solid-state segment covered a considerable revenue share in the medical radiation detection market in 2022. Ionizing radiation can be found using solid-state detectors, which are quite effective since they can turn a significant part of incident radiation into an electrical signal. They can accurately detect radiation at very low levels due to this. For instance, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission asserts that solid-state detectors are superior to gas-filled detectors at identifying low-energy gamma rays.

