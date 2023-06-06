New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Concrete Work Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464121/?utm_source=GNW

The global concrete work market is expected to grow from $361.24 billion in 2022 to $391.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The concrete work market is expected to reach $524.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The concrete work market includes revenues earned by entities by providing formwork, reinforcement, pouring, finishing, and curing services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Concrete work refers to any construction or building work that involves the use of concrete as a primary material. The process of concrete work involves the use of concrete to build a variety of buildings, including footings for gates, foundations, fences, poles, overpasses, parking garages, pavements, highways, and bridges.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the concrete work market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the concrete work market.



The regions covered in the concrete work market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of concrete work are dry or semi-dry concrete and wet concrete.Dry or semi-dry concrete refers to a concrete mix that contains less water than other traditional concrete mixes, resulting in a dry consistency.



The various construction types involved are elemental constructions, permanent modular buildings and relocatable buildings which are used for structural building components, architectural building components, transportation products, waste and waste handling products, and other applications by residential and non-residential end-use industries.



The growing investment in new construction projects is expected to propel the growth of the concrete work market going forward.A construction project is a planned procedure for creating, restoring, updating, retrofitting, or adapting a built asset, such as a building, tunnel, or bridge, to meet a particular business goal.



Concrete work is utilized for a variety of construction projects, including the construction of floors, basic foundations, exterior surfaces, superstructures, wastewater treatment facilities, and parking lots or structures. For instance, in January 2023, according to a report published by the U.S. Census Bureau, a primary agency of the United States Federal Statistical System, construction expenditure is expected to account for $1,825.7 billion in 2023, indicating a 5.7% increase from the estimated expenditure of $1,726.6 billion in January 2022. Therefore, the growing investment in new construction projects is driving the growth of the concrete work market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the concrete work market.Major companies operating in the concrete work market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, ACC Limited, an India-based concrete producer, developed Coolcrete, a temperature–controlled concrete.The technologically advanced product is designed to control the internal temperature of concrete during mass concreting or large pours by minimizing the heat of hydration.



This helps mitigate the risk of thermal cracking and delayed ettringite formation, ensuring the concrete meets the specified temperature limits.



In March 2023, Commercial Metals Company, a US-based steel and metal manufacturer company, acquired Tendon Systems LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will strengthen Commercial Metals Company’s leadership position in construction reinforcement, complement its current position in post-tensioning cable, and give more capabilities to service clients.



Tendon Systems LLC is a US-based provider of barrier cables, post-tensioning systems, engineered services and concrete restoration.



The countries covered in the concrete work market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



