Ales Global Market Report 2023

The global ales market is expected to grow from $19.32 billion in 2022 to $21.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The ales market is expected to reach $28.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The ales market consists of sales of blonde ale, brown ales, pilsner, sour ale, and pale ale.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Ale is a type of beer brewed using a warm fermentation method, resulting in a sweet, full-bodied, and fruity taste.It provides significant nutrition as well as hydration.



Ale beer comes in different types of flavors. It has a brighter, richer, more aggressive, hoppy taste and a higher alcohol content.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ales market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the ales market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main production methods of ale are macro brewery, micro-brewery, and craft brewery.Macro brew is a large-scale beer brewed in large quantities and is used to make more than 6 million barrels of beer per year.



They are packed in bottles, cans, and others and are available in popular priced, premium, and super premium categories that are distributed through on-trade and off-trade channels.



The increasing propensity to consume beer is expected to propel the growth of the ales market going forward.Beer refers to an alcoholic beverage prepared by extracting basic materials with water, boiling, and fermenting them.



Light to moderate beer consumption may be associated with a lower risk of heart disease, improved blood sugar control, stronger bones, and a reduced risk of dementia, which is increasing the propensity to consume beer.This is aiding the increased consumption of ales.



For instance, according to the Brewers Association, a US-based trade association that works to promote and protect small and independent American brewers, in 2021, the US beer volume sales were increased 1% in 2021, while craft brewer volume sales grew 8%, raising small and independent brewers’ share of the US beer market by volume to 13.1% compared to previous year. Therefore, the increasing propensity to consume beer is driving the growth of the ales market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ales market.Major companies operating in the ales industry are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Bira, an India-based craft beer brand manufacturing company, launched the Hill Station Cider Ales.These hard cider ales are made with fresh Himalayan apples and mountain barley.



Their flavors are dry and mildly sweet, with a hint of malt and a full flavor of fresh apples from the orchard. Himalayan apple ciders are natural and crisp, making them ideal for all seasons and best served over ice.



In February 2021, Inbrew Beverages Private Limited, an India-based beverage manufacturer company, acquired Molson Coors for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Inbrew Beverages Private Limited aims to be in a good position to build on the groundwork it has already laid in India, retain key brand presence in the country’s rapidly growing beer market, and expand its market to a global level.



Molson Coors is a US-based beverage company operating in the ales market.



The countries covered in the ales market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The ales market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ales market statistics, including ales industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an ales market share, detailed ales market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ales industry. This ales market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

