Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction Global Market Report 2023

The global water and sewer line and related structures construction market is expected to grow from $200.40 billion in 2022 to $207.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The water and sewer line and related structures construction market is expected to reach $227.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.3%.



The water and sewer line and related structures construction market includes revenues earned by entities by constructing gas and liquid pipelines, pipeline integrity and anomaly repairs, structural steel and pipe fabrication, station and facility construction, pipeline construction consultation, and other related services.The market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Water lines refer to the pipes that carry clean water from public or private water sources into and throughout a building, and sewer lines refer to pipes designed to transport waste of any kind from a location where it is not wanted to one where it may be treated or disposed of.Water is transported using water lines at the home and to other locations where it is required and helpful, and sewer lines are used to transport solid waste or gray water waste to a septic system or a municipal sewage treatment facility.



It involves the design and construction of water and sewer lines.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water and sewer line and related structures construction market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the water and sewer line and related structures construction market in 2022.



The regions covered in the water and sewer line and related structures construction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of water and sewer line and related structures construction are water and sewer line and related structures construction, oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction, and power and communication line and related structures construction.



Several types of contractors involved are large contractors and small contractors. These are used for various applications, including industrial, business, services, and others, and are used by several end-users, including private and public.



The increasing infrastructure and construction activities are expected to boost the growth of the water and sewer line and related structures construction market going forward.Infrastructure and construction activities include all work done as part of the erection, demolition, assembly, alteration, installation, or equipping of buildings, structures, roadways, or their appurtenances, which includes clearing land, grading, excavating, and filling.



While constructing a home or commercial location, one must install water and sewer pipes; hence, increasing infrastructure and construction activities are expected to boost the water and sewer line and related structures’ construction market. For instance, according to a report published by Marsh and Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC, a US-based risk advisor, construction spending made up 13% of the world’s GDP in 2020, and by 2030, it is predicted to increase to over 13.5%. Additionally, over the following ten years until 2030, global construction production is anticipated to increase by 35%. Construction output is predicted to increase by more than 13.5% by 2030, reaching a cumulative total of $135 trillion. Therefore, the increasing infrastructure and construction activities are driving the growth of the water and sewer line and related structures construction market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the water and sewer line and related structures construction market.Major companies operating in the water and sewer line and related structures construction market are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, Vortex Companies, a US-based company that offers a full range of trenchless sewer and pipeline rehabilitation products, launched the small-diameter IMS MICROcure LED CIPP Curing System (MICROcure), a small-diameter pipe UV curing technology, to its portfolio of UV CIPP solutions.The unique design of MICROcure, which is used to reline sewage mains, laterals, and interior plumbing systems with diameters ranging from 3 inches to 10 inches, sets it apart from other products.



It is compatible with both inversion and CIPP techniques. The system has two light sources for the best curing: a 2x400-watt unit that can readily bend 3-inch to 6-inch pipes up to 90 degrees and an 8x100-watt unit that can handle 6-inch to 10-inch pipes.



In July 2021, Artera Services, a US-based provider of outsourced services for the maintenance, repair, and installation of electric and natural gas infrastructure, acquired K.R. Swerdfeger Construction Inc. (KRSC) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of KRSC is anticipated to boost Artera’s current water and wastewater service offerings while expanding its primary gas distribution services into Colorado and New Mexico. K.R. Swerdfeger Construction Inc. is a US-based company that provides services for site work construction, heavy industry, water and sewer, and gas and power.



