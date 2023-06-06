Ohio Wins Area Development's Gold Shovel Award for Top Economic Development Achievements

COLUMBUS, OHIO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, today announced that Area Development honored Ohio with its prestigious Gold Shovel award and two “Project of the Year” awards in recognition of the state’s achievements in attracting high-value-added investment projects in 2022.

Area Development's annual Gold and Silver Shovel Awards recognize states for their successes in attracting new businesses and investment projects, creating jobs, and boosting local economies. All 50 states were invited to submit information about their top 10 job creation and investment projects in 2022. JobsOhio submitted projects representing more than $28.3 billion in investment across six industries: advanced automotive, energy and chemicals, food and agribusiness, healthcare, logistics and distribution, and technology.

Ohio took top honors – the Gold Shovel – in the category of states with a population of 10+ million. Additionally, the $20 billion Intel semiconductor fabrication facility megaproject in Licking County, which will support 3,000 engineering and technician jobs, was named the 2022 Manufacturing Project of the Year. The Medpace life-sciences research megaproject in Cincinnati, which will bring in 1,500 new jobs and $90 million in added annual payroll, won the 2022 Non-Manufacturing Project of the Year.

“The Gold Shovel award symbolizes Ohio’s growing global reputation as a premier hub for innovation,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The extraordinary successes achieved last year are a testament to the spirit of partnership and collaboration between the State of Ohio, JobsOhio, and its six regional network partners. We’ve welcomed major investments across a variety of industrial sectors that have created new job opportunities for Ohioans and have reinforced the strength and versatility of our economy.”

“Ohio’s unique economic development model combines public and private sector resources, allowing us to provide tailored solutions to businesses looking to establish or expand their operations here,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “It’s truly a win-win formula that yields innovative solutions for advancing bold projects and building a resilient economy and job creation for the benefit of all Ohioans.”

JobsOhio's year of profound impact in 2022 extends beyond the Projects of the Year cited by Area Development to include other notable project wins, including Abbott, Ford, Honda, LG Energy Solution, and SEMCORP. The latter two projects set new records for foreign direct investment in the state and created a record number of foreign direct investment jobs, with 7,575 new jobs.

JobsOhio’s proactive investments in preparing industrial sites for purchase and development also paid dividends. In 2022, JobsOhio executed 26 Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) projects and authenticated five additional SiteOhio properties. These shovel-ready site projects create significant deals in Ohio, and JobsOhio’s OSIP's expansion strategy will add 20-35 authenticated sites for Ohio's economic growth. For 2023, JobsOhio aims to vet 25 projects, authenticate three additional sites, and perform due diligence studies on three newly identified large sites.

“Ohio has been able to compete and win huge economic development deals because of our ability to break down barriers for business and establish developable sites for new-build or revitalization projects,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Companies from all over the nation and world are choosing Ohio as a place to grow, which in turn provides high-paying jobs and a brighter future for Ohioans."

Ohio was among five states to earn a Gold Shovel. Shovel awards are given to the states with the highest weighted scores based on the number of high-valued added jobs per capita, amount of investment, number of new facilities, and industry diversity. Area Development is published quarterly and can be found online at www.areadevelopment.com.

