New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pork Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464116/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Craig Mostyn Group, The Tönnies Group, Monogram Food Solutions LLC, and Vion Food Group Ltd.



The global pork market is expected to grow from $162.55 billion in 2022 to $173.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pork market is expected to reach $191.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.6%.



The pork market consists of sales of bacon, ham, pork belly, pork ribs, pork steak, and pork tenderloin.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pork refers to pig flesh that is typically fresh and has not been salted or smoked.The body requires iron and zinc, two vitamins and minerals that are abundant in pork.



The high-quality protein it provides is also great. When added to diet, lean pork that has undergone minimal processing and has been completely cooked can offer several advantages.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the pork market in 2022. The regions covered in the pork market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main pork types are chilled and frozen.Chilled refers to food that has been completely cooled in a refrigerator but has not yet been frozen.



Food must typically be properly chilled between the ranges of 33°F and 42°F.The various packaging types are store wrap, modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum packaging, shrink bags, and others.



It is used by household and commercial.



The increase in consumption of meat around the globe is driving the pork market going forward.Meat refers to the meat or other edible components of animals (often domesticated cattle, swine, and sheep) used for food, which may also include tendons, ligaments, and muscles.



Pork is an excellent option for meals and consumption since it is an affordable meat to produce, has a high protein content, and is adaptable. For instance, according to OCED (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), an intergovernmental organization based in France, the US consumed 10,177.30 thousand metric tons of meat in 2020, which increased to 10,191.61 thousand metric tons in 2021. Therefore, the increase in the consumption of meat across the globe is driving the market for pork.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the pork market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the pork market.



For instance, in September 2020, Impossible Foods, a US-based company that produces plant-based substitutes for meat products, launched plant-based pork ‘Impossible Sausage’ in Hong Kong.The transition to a plant-based food system is speeding up for consumers.



In Asia, where pork dominates the meat industry, after being produced at home for more than two years, Impossible Sausage made its debut in Hong Kong. OmniPork, a Thailand-based a foodtech company introduced its imitation pork product at grocery stores and eateries all across the city.



In August 2021, JBS S.A., based in Brazil and a meat processing company, acquired Rivalea Holdings Pty. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to expand JBS’ product portfolio in Australia, by adding more brands to the portfolio and developing better conditions to accelerate the development of the value-added business and brand in the nation. Rivalea Holdings Pty. Ltd. is an Australia-based company that operates in the pork and meat industries.



The countries covered in the pork market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pork market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pork market statistics, including pork industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pork market share, detailed pork market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pork industry. This pork market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464116/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________