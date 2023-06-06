New York, USA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propulsion of Hepatitis B Virus Infection Clinical Trial Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 90+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain | DelveInsight

The increased research and development activities for developing and launching new drugs are expected to fuel growth in the Hepatitis B Virus infection treatment market by providing an alternative treatment. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Xian Xintong Pharmaceutical Research, GlaxoSmithKline, PharmaEssentia, and others.

DelveInsight’s 'Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline hepatitis B virus infection therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the hepatitis B virus infection pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s hepatitis B virus infection pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 90+ pipeline therapies for hepatitis B virus infection treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for hepatitis B virus infection treatment. Key hepatitis B virus infection companies such as Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Xian Xintong Pharmaceutical Research, Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, PharmaEssentia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, Zhimeng Biopharma, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Viravaxx, Aligos Therapeutics, GC Biopharma, Immunocore, Huahui Health, PRISM Pharma, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Hepatera, Virion Therapeutics, HOOKIPA Pharma, OliX Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new hepatitis B virus infection drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new hepatitis B virus infection drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising hepatitis B virus infection pipeline therapies such as VIR 2218, AB 729, NCO-48, Pradefovir, DA 2802, Selgantolimod, ATI-2173, ASC42, Hepalatide, Antroquinonol, HEC121120, APG-1387, GSK3228836, JNJ-73763989, JNJ-56136379, T101, BRII-179, PA1010, P1101, HRS5091, EDP-514, CKD-388, LP-128, ZM-H1505R, ISA104, RG6346, HepTcell, VVX001, ALG-000184, GC5103, IMC-I109V, Myrcludex B, HH-003, CRV431, PRI-724, VRON-0200, HB-400, OLX703A, ALG-125755, and others are under different phases of hepatitis B virus infection clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of hepatitis B virus infection clinical trials. In May 2023, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. announced that the first person was dosed in a Gilead-led Phase 1 clinical trial of HB-400 , an investigational therapeutic vaccine for chronic hepatitis B.

announced that the first person was dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial of , an investigational therapeutic vaccine for chronic hepatitis B. In April 2023, Altimmune announced that it has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial of HepTcell , an immunotherapeutic for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB). With the achievement of this milestone, data readout is planned for the first quarter of 2024.

announced that it has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial of , an immunotherapeutic for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB). With the achievement of this milestone, data readout is planned for the first quarter of 2024. In February 2023, Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) and Virion Therapeutics (Virion) , a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of novel, adaptable, and accessible CD8+ T cell-based technologies focused on cancers and infectious diseases, announced a strategic collaboration agreement wherein CBM will manufacture and partner with Virion on their checkpoint modifier clinical development programs, including the First-in-Human VRON-0200 immunotherapy for patients with chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infection.

and , a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of novel, adaptable, and accessible CD8+ T cell-based technologies focused on cancers and infectious diseases, announced a strategic collaboration agreement wherein CBM will manufacture and partner with Virion on their checkpoint modifier clinical development programs, including the First-in-Human immunotherapy for patients with chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infection. In February 2023, VBI Vaccines announced interim data from the Phase 2 study evaluating the combination of VBI-2601 (BRII-179) , VBI’s HBV immunotherapeutic candidate, and BRII-835 (VIR-2218), an HBV-targeting siRNA candidate, in chronically infected HBV patients.

announced interim data from the Phase 2 study evaluating the combination of , VBI’s HBV immunotherapeutic candidate, and an HBV-targeting siRNA candidate, in chronically infected HBV patients. In January 2023, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. announced that it had achieved a $5 million non-dilutive milestone payment under its collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences . HOOKIPA completed and delivered a regulatory support package for Gilead’s Phase 1 clinical trial of an investigational therapeutic vaccine for chronic hepatitis B using HOOKIPA’s arenaviral platform.

announced that it had achieved a non-dilutive milestone payment under its collaboration agreement with . HOOKIPA completed and delivered a regulatory support package for Gilead’s Phase 1 clinical trial of an investigational therapeutic vaccine for chronic hepatitis B using HOOKIPA’s arenaviral platform. In July 2022, Brii Biosciences Limited announced that it exercised its option to acquire exclusive development and commercialization rights for VIR-3434 in Greater China as part of its broader collaboration with Vir Biotechnology, Inc. This move provides additional growth to the Company's leading clinical pipeline of therapeutic candidates for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and provides an expansive set of potential combination treatment options for Brii Bio to explore as part of its efforts to develop a functional cure for HBV.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in hepatitis B virus infection treatment drugs @ Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Report

The hepatitis B virus infection pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage hepatitis B virus infection drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the hepatitis B virus infection clinical trial landscape.

Hepatitis B Virus Infection Overview

Hepatitis B is an infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus. Some people with hepatitis B are only sick for a few weeks, but for others, the disease advances to chronic hepatitis B, which is a serious, lifelong sickness. Some people, particularly those who become infected as adults, are able to eliminate the virus from their bodies without the need for therapy. For others, acute hepatitis B progresses to chronic hepatitis B, a life-long infection. Chronic hepatitis B can lead to major health issues such as liver damage, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and even death. Age influences whether hepatitis B becomes chronic.

The common hepatitis B symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, and others. Many persons with hepatitis B are unaware they are afflicted because they do not feel or appear unwell. They can, however, still spread the illness to others. The hepatitis B virus can live for at least 7 days outside the body. During that period, the virus can still cause infection. Getting vaccinated is the most effective strategy to avoid hepatitis B. Hepatitis B vaccination is both safe and effective.





Find out more about hepatitis B virus infection treatment drugs @ Drugs for Hepatitis B Virus Infection Treatment

A snapshot of the Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Pradefovir Xian Xintong Pharmaceutical Research Phase III DNA-directed DNA polymerase inhibitors; Hepatitis B virus replication inhibitors Oral Bepirovirsen GlaxoSmithKline Phase III Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitor Subcutaneous VIR 2218 Vir Biotechnology Phase II Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitor Subcutaneous AB 729 Arbutus Biopharma Phase II Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitor; Hepatitis B virus replication inhibitor Subcutaneous Selgantolimod Gilead Sciences Phase II Toll-like receptor 8 agonists Oral ASC42 Ascletis Phase II Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonists; Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitor Oral Hepalatide Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical Phase II Sodium-bile acid cotransporter modulators Subcutaneous

Learn more about the emerging hepatitis B virus infection pipeline therapies @ Hepatitis B Virus Infection Clinical Trials

Hepatitis B Virus Infection Therapeutics Assessment

The hepatitis B virus infection pipeline report proffers an integral view of the hepatitis B virus infection emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitors, Viral protein inhibitors, Hepatitis B virus replication inhibitors, DNA-directed DNA polymerase inhibitors, Nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors, Toll-like receptor 8 agonists, Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonists, RNA inhibitors, Sodium-bile acid cotransporter modulators

Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitors, Viral protein inhibitors, Hepatitis B virus replication inhibitors, DNA-directed DNA polymerase inhibitors, Nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors, Toll-like receptor 8 agonists, Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonists, RNA inhibitors, Sodium-bile acid cotransporter modulators Key Hepatitis B Virus Infection Companies : Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Xian Xintong Pharmaceutical Research, Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, PharmaEssentia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, Zhimeng Biopharma, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Viravaxx, Aligos Therapeutics, GC Biopharma, Immunocore, Huahui Health, PRISM Pharma, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Hepatera, Virion Therapeutics, HOOKIPA Pharma, OliX Pharmaceuticals, and others

: Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Xian Xintong Pharmaceutical Research, Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, PharmaEssentia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, Zhimeng Biopharma, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Viravaxx, Aligos Therapeutics, GC Biopharma, Immunocore, Huahui Health, PRISM Pharma, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Hepatera, Virion Therapeutics, HOOKIPA Pharma, OliX Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Therapies: VIR 2218, AB 729, NCO-48, Pradefovir, DA 2802, Selgantolimod, ATI-2173, ASC42, Hepalatide, Antroquinonol, HEC121120, APG-1387, GSK3228836, JNJ-73763989, JNJ-56136379, T101, BRII-179, PA1010, P1101, HRS5091, EDP-514, CKD-388, LP-128, ZM-H1505R, ISA104, RG6346, HepTcell, VVX001, ALG-000184, GC5103, IMC-I109V, Myrcludex B, HH-003, CRV431, PRI-724, VRON-0200, HB-400, OLX703A, ALG-125755, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for hepatitis B virus infection treatment, visit @ Hepatitis B Virus Infection Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Hepatitis B Virus Infection Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the hepatitis B virus infection pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Hepatitis B Virus Infection Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Hepatitis B Virus Infection Epidemiology

Hepatitis B Virus Infection Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the hepatitis B virus infection epidemiology trends.

Hepatitis B Virus Infection Market

Hepatitis B Virus Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hepatitis B virus infection companies, including Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mavorixafor, TransThera Sciences, among others.

Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline

Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic hepatitis B companies, including Gilead Sciences, Brii Biosciences, Roche, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, IONIS Pharma, Altimmune, SCG Cell therapy, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, Vir Biotechnology, among others.

Hepatitis A Pipeline

Hepatitis A Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and key hepatitis A companies such as Boryung Pharmaceutical, Cadila Healthcare, Indian Immunologicals, among others.

Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline

Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key hepatitis C virus infection companies such as Dongguan HEC TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, PharmaEssentia, among others.

Hepatitis D Pipeline

Hepatitis D Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key hepatitis D companies such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Antios Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Alopecia Market | Invasive Candidiasis Market | Bronchial Spasm Market | Chronic Gout Market | Hpv-Induced Cancers Market | Meningioma Market | Lewy Body Dementia Market | Anti-Gbm Disease Market | Colorectal Cancer CRC Market | Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | AIDS Related Kaposis Sarcoma Market | Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market | Tropical Spastic Paraparesis Market | Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis SPMS Market | Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Reactive Airway Disease Market | Ptosis Market | AL Amyloidosis Market | Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market

Related Cases Studies

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn