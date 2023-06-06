Edge Marketing Named a Top PR Agency in Daily Report Best of 2023 Survey

MINNEAPOLIS, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing), a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of organizations in the legal and accounting industries, is proud to announce its recent triumph of being named a top public relations agency in the esteemed Daily Report Best of 2023 Survey. This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to Edge Marketing’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation within the marketing sphere.



ALM’s Daily Report Best of 2023 Survey recognizes outstanding achievements and exemplary performance by firms serving the legal community in Georgia. Edge Marketing emerged as a standout, earning a top placement in the highly competitive public relations agency category due to its groundbreaking strategies, exceptional client service and ability to drive remarkable results for its diverse clientele.

Since its inception, Edge has continuously pushed boundaries to deliver innovative marketing solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age. With its visionary leadership, forward-thinking team and unwavering dedication to client success, the agency has carved a distinct niche for itself in the market.

Commenting on the significant achievement, Amy Juers, MBA, CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc., expressed her gratitude and pride in the team’s relentless pursuit of excellence. She stated, “Recognition as a top agency by ALM and Daily Report is a tremendous honor for Edge. It is a testament to the demanding work, creativity and tireless commitment of our team and reinforces our belief that innovation, collaboration and a client-centric approach are the cornerstones of success in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.”

With a comprehensive suite of services encompassing public relations, digital marketing, social media strategies and management, content creation, SEO optimization, fractional CMO and more, Edge Marketing has consistently empowered businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital realm. The agency’s strength lies in its ability to craft compelling narratives, leverage its experience and relationships and deliver exceptional results that exceed client expectations.

Through this recognition, Edge Marketing solidifies its position as a market leader, reinforcing its dedication to driving tangible growth and success for its clients. The full report can be viewed here. For more information about Edge Marketing and its award-winning services, please visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

