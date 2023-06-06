New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospitality Buildings Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464112/?utm_source=GNW

E. O’Neil Construction, McCarthy Holdings Inc., Turner Construction, DPR Construction, and JE Dunn Construction Group.



The global hospitality buildings market is expected to grow from $73.34 billion in 2022 to $77.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hospitality buildings market is expected to reach $90.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.0%.



The hospitality buildings market includes revenues earned by entities by constructing hotels, restaurants, tents and convention buildings.The market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Hospitality buildings refer to an architecture that deals with the construction of structures and buildings like hotels and restaurants. They are created with the goal of giving each visitor a satisfying experience while they are at the hotel or restaurant.



North America was the largest region in the hospitality buildings market in 2022. The regions covered in the hospitality buildings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of hospitality buildings are business or commercial hotels, boutique hotels, resort hotels, casino hotels, transit hotels, bed and breakfast hotels, and others, with various price levels such as luxury, upscale, midscale, and economy.A business hotel is an establishment where the majority of the clientele travels for business.



Several types of room capacity included are small, medium, large, and mega. Individual and chain are the main business models.



The exponential growth of the travel and tourism industry is expected to propel the growth of the hospitality buildings market going forward.The travel and tourism industry refers to an industry involved in providing necessary products and services to travellers.



Growth in tourism can foster business, increase sales, and enhance profits for businesses, enhancing the financial performance of hospitality firms.Hospitality buildings play a major role in the travel and tourism industry as they are business establishments that serve meals, short-term lodging, and other services to visitors like tourists and travellers.



Thus, the rise in travellers and tourists will propel the construction of hospitality buildings.For instance, in February 2023, according to the Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE) Group’s report, a US-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, In Q4 2022, all aspects of hotel real estate fundamentals saw year-over-year growth.



Demand went up by 3.6%, occupancy went up by 3.6%, revenue per available room (RevPAR) went up by 16.2%, and the average daily rate (ADR) went up by 12.1%. Total daily airplane passengers in the United States have already surpassed numbers from 2019. The rise in corporate (GDS) and group reservations of 30% and 18%, respectively, drove the growth in overall bookings, which grew by about 4% compared to the prior year. Therefore, the increased exponential growth of the travel and tourism industry is driving the growth of the hospitality buildings market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the hospitality buildings market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on innovating new building architecture to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Volumetric Building Companies, a US-based construction firm specializing in modular housing, launched the first modular prototype of a new hotel architecture that will let the Fairfield by Marriott brand (a hotel brand) spread faster throughout Europe. The application of innovative modular technology will assist developers in overcoming some of their difficulties by accelerating construction, improving acoustics with reduced noise transfer between modules, and improving quality.



In February 2022, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), a UK-based commercial real estate services company, acquired Gilliland Construction Management for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of Gilliland fills a gap in the Southwest for JLL’s expanded, specialized project management capabilities.



Gilliland Construction Management is a US-based construction management services company for hospitality, industrial, multifamily, and office properties.



The countries covered in the hospitality buildings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hospitality buildings market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hospitality buildings market statistics, including hospitality buildings industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hospitality buildings market share, detailed hospitality buildings market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hospitality buildings industry. This hospitality buildings market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464112/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________