Gin Global Market Report 2023

The global gin market is expected to grow from $13.08 billion in 2022 to $13.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gin market is expected to reach $16.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The gin market consists of sales of navy strength, genever, aged, and new western gins.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Gin refers to a distilled liquor that is flavoring botanicals and manufactured from grains.It is best recognized as having a pine flavor due to its main component, juniper berries.



Its content and juniper berries make it a potent remedy for chronic pain and inflammation, including arthritis, and also helps with sore joints and gout.



Europe was the largest region in the gin market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the gin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main gin types are London dry gin, old tom gin, plymouth gin, and other types.London dry gin refers to a type of alcoholic drink produced from a base spirit that is generally fermented and distilled wheat or barley but can also be grape and potato.



The various standards are economy, premium, and luxury that are distributed through on-trade and off-trade channels.



The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages is expected to propel the growth of the gin market going forward.An alcoholic beverage refers to a type of fermented spirit, including wine, lager, or whisky, that contains alcohol, or ethyl alcohol (CH3CH2OH), as an intoxicating agent.



Alcohol consumption lowers the chance of developing heart disease as well as the development and maintenance of high blood pressure.Gin is a distilled alcoholic drink that opens up a broad range of options to cater to the growing demand for alcohol, so rising demand for alcoholic beverages will propel the market.



For instance, in August 2022, according to a report published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), a Germany-based public, state-owned international broadcaster, beer sales in Germany increased by 3.8%, or 157.2 million liters, compared to 2021. Domestic consumption accounted for 82.5% of all beer sales, which were taxed. Domestic sales increased 6.4% year on year to 3.6 billion liters in the first half of 2021. Therefore, the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages is driving the growth of the gin market going forward.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the gin market.Major companies operating in the gin market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, Legendario SL, a Spain-based manufacturer of alcoholic beverages, launched a new bottle of its premium bowtie gin.This gin combines elegance and creativity with a laid-back vibe.



Bowtie maintains a balance of juniper, coriander, citrus, and lemon peel components.The flavor has a nice, slightly sweet, warming experience with hints of candy and mineral elements.



In a nutshell, this is an Uncommon Superior Gin for the more refined market.



In September 2020, Diageo, a UK-based alcoholic beverage company, acquired Aviation Gin LLC and Davos Brands LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition supports Diageo’s participation in the super-premium gin segment in the United States.



Aviation Gin LLC is a US-based gin brand, and Davos Brands LLC is a US-based wine and spirits company that offers products such as spirits and liquor, gin, wines, and tequila.



The countries covered in the gin market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The gin market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gin market statistics, including gin industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gin market share, detailed gin market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gin industry. This gin market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

