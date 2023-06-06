CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Canopy Growth Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023

NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth") (NASDAQ: CGC) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 31, 2022 and May 10, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Canopy Growth includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) as a result, the Company’s revenue was overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 24, 2023

Aggrieved Canopy Growth investors only have until July 24, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com