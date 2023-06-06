Varicose Veins Treatment Market on an Upward Trajectory, Estimated to Surpass USD 2.4 Bn by 2031: TMR Study Highlights Growth Factors

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global varicose veins treatment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031.



Increase in awareness about minimally invasive interventional treatments for varicose veins among patients and healthcare professionals, such as endovenous ablations, is fueling market growth. Surge in demand for endovenous thermal ablation for the management of varicose veins and chronic venous disorders, particularly truncal vein incompetence, offers significant business opportunities to market players.

Recent market trends indicate considerable advancements in ablation devices, especially laser devices have led to significant improvements in endovenous laser procedures. For instance, rise in adoption of advanced catheters in endovenous laser ablation of the saphenous vein is likely to benefit patients. Medtech companies in the varicose veins treatment industry are tapping into significant revenue potential by expanding product portfolio of laser and radiofrequency devices. For instance, global medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) has expanded venous therapy portfolio by acquiring Venclose (in 2021).

Evolving guidelines pertaining to management of varicose veins in the legs are poised to enrich the prospects of both interventional (minimally invasive laser ablation interventions) and non-interventional treatment (especially use of compression hosiery). Recent evidence-based recommendations by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), for instance, are improving the clinical outcomes for the diagnosis and management of varicose veins, which is spurring the varicose veins treatment market development.

Key Findings of Study

High Preference for Compression Stockings/Devices: In terms of treatment type, the supportive treatment segment constituted major market share in 2021. The trend is projected to continue from 2023 to 2031. Compression therapy (including compression bandaging and medical stocking) is gaining traction as supportive treatment for varicose veins. Rise in rate of adoption of compression devices and garments is likely to propel the segment. Preference for compression stocking among patients is increasing significantly due to adequate relief when worn on regular basis. High popularity of long-term graduated compression stockings among the patient population is an example. Surge in demand for compression hosiery after minimally invasive treatments is likely to bolster the segment in the near future. For instance, usage of compression stockings after surgical or laser ablation interventions is a standard medical recommendation.



Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Prevalence of chronic venous insufficiency and varicose veins is likely to rise significantly with rapidly aging global population. Increase in elderly population is a significant driver of the varicose veins treatment market. Growing awareness about conservative treatment options, especially lifestyle modifications, weight loss, and compression therapy, is likely to reduce the burden of varicose veins and their potential complications such as venous ulcers and thrombosis.



Continuous technological advancements in treatment modes is broadening the market outlook. Increase in utilization of ultrasound imaging and endovenous ablation techniques will positively influence the varicose veins treatment market dynamics.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to account for the leading market share from 2022 to 2031. Surge in prevalence of chronic venous disease, especially in the U.S., is likely to spur demand for varicose veins treatment. Significant demand for advanced treatments for venous insufficiency offers lucrative opportunities to companies in the region. Rapid adoption of novel endovenous techniques is likely to bolster the market in the next few years. Presence of several globally prominent medtech companies in the U.S. is augmenting market development.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to companies in the near future. Rise in incidence of venous insufficiency of the lower limb in patients in India and China is propelling demand for varicose veins treatments.

Competition Landscape

Prominent companies in the varicose veins treatment market are securing financing (venture funding) to support launch of novel devices. Such product developments positively favor market growth in order to reduce prevalence of chronic venous insufficiency, especially among females.

Leading players are focusing on geographical expansion strategy to increase market share.

Key players operating in the varicose veins treatment market are

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BTG international Inc.)

DJO, LLC

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (BSN Medical)

F Care Systems NV

Medtronic plc

Mylan N.V.

Teleflex Incorporated

VVT Medical

Miravas (IPSA Group)

Varicose Veins Treatment Market Segmentation

Product

Ablation Devices Radiofrequency Ablation/Thermal Ablation Laser Ablation Devices Ultrasound Ablation Devices

Catheters/Kits for Sclerotherapy & Adhesion Injection

Compression Devices/Garments

Others



Treatment Type

Endovenous Ablation

Sclerotherapy/Adhesion Injection

Ligation/Stripping

Supportive Treatment

Disease Type

Greater Saphenous Varicose Veins

Small Saphenous Varicose Veins

Others



End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



