New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Marinas Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464103/?utm_source=GNW

R.L, Poralu Marine Inc., Walcon Marine Ltd., Cubisystem, EZ-Dock, and Martini Alfredo S.p.A.



The global marinas market is expected to grow from $18.08 billion in 2022 to $18.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The marinas market is expected to reach $22.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The marina market includes revenues earned by entities by providing concrete floating docks, wood floating docks, metal floating docks, and plastic floating docks.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Marina is a water-based infrastructure, often found in harbors, docks, or basins, with convenient access to bigger bodies of water, where yachts and other small boats can be moored. Marinas provide a whole range of services and options, encompassing docking, mooring, sales, service, storage, and winterizing.



North America was the largest region in the marinas market in 2022. The regions covered in the marinas market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of marinas are private, public and commercial.Private marinas refer to the marinas that are accessible to adjacent and/or neighbouring property owners for private use.



The port types involved are seaports and inland ports, which are used for pleasure marinas, fishing marinas, commercial marinas, and military marina applications.



The increasing boating industry is expected to propel the growth of the marinas market going forward.The boating industry refers to the sector of the economy that includes the wide range of watercraft of different sizes that are intended to float, fly, work, or travel on water, usually on interior waterways (such as rivers and lakes) or in coastal areas that are protected.



A marina offers integrated services such as maintenance, replacement parts, accessories, cleaning, and fuelling in addition to providing a safe environment for boats and yachts, along with restaurants and leisure choices.For instance, in January 2023, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), a US-based, non-profit trade association representing boat, marine engine, and accessory manufacturers, the sales of new powerboat units in the USA rose in 2022, with an estimated sales of 250,000 new units.



Early signs point to a robust demand environment in 2023 as well, with new retail unit sales anticipated to stay consistent with 2022 levels. Therefore, the increasing boating industry is driving the growth of the marina market going forward.



Environmental sustainability is a key trend gaining popularity in the marinas market.Companies operating in the marinas market are adopting environmental sustainability options to anchor their position in the market.



The marina may boost its efficiency and better satisfy its energy needs by installing clean energy sources like solar and wind turbines.For instance, in May 2021, MDL Marinas Ltd, a UK-based, marinas development and operations company, installed solar edge panels.



MDL has installed 100 Solar Edge panels, at its Cobb’s Quay Marina, where, the electricity generated is used locally with any excess energy being fed back into the grid. Earlier to Cobb’s Quay Marina, the company installed solar panels at Hamble Point and Ocean Village marinas, that has contributed 150,000 kWh of energy from April 2020 to February 2021, which is equivalent to planting 1,500 trees per year.



In September 2020, Sun Communities Inc., a US-based real estate investment company, merged with Safe Harbor Marinas, for $2.11 billion. This deal includes the acquisition of 99 marinas that Safe Harbor owns and operates, as well as eight marinas that it oversees on behalf of other parties. Safe Harbor Marinas is a US-based marina owner and operator company.



The countries covered in the marinas market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The marinas market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides marinas market statistics, including marinas industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with marinas market share, detailed marinas market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the marinas industry. This marinas market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464103/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________