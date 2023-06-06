[Latest] Global Electric Scooter Market Size/Share Worth USD 81.81 Billion by 2032 at a 9.9 CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electric Scooters Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drive Type (Belt Drive, Chain Drive, Hub Motors), By Battery (Lead Acid, Li-ion, NiMH, Other), By End-use (Personal, Commercial) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Electric Scooter Market Share & size was valued at approximately USD 34.18 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 38.94 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 81.81 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.9 during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Electric Scooter Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The electric scooter market size is experiencing significant growth dynamics driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing environmental consciousness among consumers and governments is promoting the adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions. Electric scooters, being zero-emission vehicles, align with sustainability goals and contribute to reducing air pollution and carbon footprint.

Secondly, the rising urbanization and congestion in cities have created a need for efficient and convenient mobility options. Electric scooters offer a practical solution for short-distance commuting, providing users with the flexibility to navigate through traffic and reach their destinations quickly. Additionally, their compact size and manoeuvrability make them ideal for crowded urban environments. Thirdly, advancements in battery technology have improved the performance and range of electric scooters.

Lithium-ion batteries, in particular, have become more affordable, lightweight, and capable of delivering extended mileage. This has alleviated range anxiety and increased the appeal of electric scooters as a viable mode of transportation.

Furthermore, the availability of government incentives and subsidies for electric vehicles, including electric scooters, has accelerated their adoption. Governments worldwide are encouraging the transition to clean energy transportation systems, offering financial incentives, tax benefits, and infrastructure development support. Moreover, the integration of smart and connected features in electric scooters, such as mobile app connectivity, GPS tracking, and remote diagnostics, enhances user experience and convenience. These technological advancements provide users with real-time information, remote control capabilities, and improved safety features.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 38.94 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 81.81 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 34.18 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Drive Type, Battery, End-use, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Electric Scooter Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative impacts on the electric scooter market. Here is a COVID-19 analysis of the electric scooter market:

Positive Impact:

Shift towards Personal Mobility : The pandemic has led to a shift in consumer behavior toward personal mobility solutions. With public transportation being perceived as a higher-risk option, individuals have turned to electric scooters as a convenient and safe mode of transportation for short-distance travel.

: The pandemic has led to a shift in consumer behavior toward personal mobility solutions. With public transportation being perceived as a higher-risk option, individuals have turned to electric scooters as a convenient and safe mode of transportation for short-distance travel. Contactless Delivery and Essential Services: Electric scooters have played a crucial role in facilitating contactless delivery services during the pandemic. With the increased demand for e-commerce and online food delivery, electric scooters have been used for last-mile delivery, contributing to the growth of the market.

Negative Impact:

Disruption in Manufacturing and Supply Chain : The pandemic has caused disruptions in the manufacturing and supply chain of electric scooters. Factory closures, restrictions on movement, and disruptions in international trade have led to delays in production and delivery, affecting the availability of electric scooters in the market.

: The pandemic has caused disruptions in the manufacturing and supply chain of electric scooters. Factory closures, restrictions on movement, and disruptions in international trade have led to delays in production and delivery, affecting the availability of electric scooters in the market. Reduced Consumer Spending : The economic impact of the pandemic has resulted in reduced consumer spending. Uncertainty and financial constraints have led to a decline in discretionary spending, including the purchase of electric scooters. This has affected the sales and revenue of electric scooter manufacturers.

: The economic impact of the pandemic has resulted in reduced consumer spending. Uncertainty and financial constraints have led to a decline in discretionary spending, including the purchase of electric scooters. This has affected the sales and revenue of electric scooter manufacturers. The decline in Shared Mobility Services : Electric scooter-sharing services, which were gaining popularity before the pandemic, experienced a significant decline in demand. Lockdown measures and social distancing restrictions limited the usage of shared electric scooters, impacting the revenue of scooter-sharing companies.

: Electric scooter-sharing services, which were gaining popularity before the pandemic, experienced a significant decline in demand. Lockdown measures and social distancing restrictions limited the usage of shared electric scooters, impacting the revenue of scooter-sharing companies. Regulatory Challenges: The pandemic has led to changes in regulations and policies related to transportation and mobility. Some cities imposed restrictions on shared electric scooter services or implemented new guidelines for their operation. These regulatory challenges have affected the growth prospects of the electric scooter market.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the Electric Scooter Market:

Xiaomi Corporation

Segway Inc.

Bird Rides Inc.

Limebike

Vmoto Limited

Gogoro Inc.

Mahindra GenZe

BMW Motorrad International

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Niu Technologies

Others

Electric Scooter Market – Regional Analysis

The electric scooter market can be analyzed from a regional perspective to understand the geographical distribution of market growth and trends. The following is a regional analysis of the electric scooter market:

North America : North America has witnessed significant growth in the electric scooter market. The United States, in particular, has observed a surge in demand for electric scooters due to factors such as increased awareness of environmental sustainability, the adoption of electric mobility solutions, and the presence of key market players. The region has also seen the emergence of scooter-sharing services in urban areas, contributing to market growth.

: North America has witnessed significant growth in the electric scooter market. The United States, in particular, has observed a surge in demand for electric scooters due to factors such as increased awareness of environmental sustainability, the adoption of electric mobility solutions, and the presence of key market players. The region has also seen the emergence of scooter-sharing services in urban areas, contributing to market growth. Europe : Europe is a prominent market for electric scooters, with countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands leading the adoption of electric mobility solutions. The region’s focus on reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and promoting sustainable transportation has driven the demand for electric scooters. Government incentives and regulations supporting electric vehicles have further boosted market growth in Europe.

: Europe is a prominent market for electric scooters, with countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands leading the adoption of electric mobility solutions. The region’s focus on reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and promoting sustainable transportation has driven the demand for electric scooters. Government incentives and regulations supporting electric vehicles have further boosted market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for electric scooters, driven by countries like China, India, and Japan. China is the largest market for electric scooters globally, with a high adoption rate due to factors such as government support, urbanization, and increasing concerns about air pollution. India is also witnessing significant growth, with the government promoting electric mobility and providing incentives for electric two-wheelers.

: Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for electric scooters, driven by countries like China, India, and Japan. China is the largest market for electric scooters globally, with a high adoption rate due to factors such as government support, urbanization, and increasing concerns about air pollution. India is also witnessing significant growth, with the government promoting electric mobility and providing incentives for electric two-wheelers. Latin America : Latin America is experiencing a gradual increase in the adoption of electric scooters. Countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are witnessing a rise in demand due to factors such as increasing urbanization, rising fuel costs, and the need for eco-friendly transportation solutions. The region’s favorable climate conditions also make electric scooters a practical and convenient mode of transportation.

: Latin America is experiencing a gradual increase in the adoption of electric scooters. Countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are witnessing a rise in demand due to factors such as increasing urbanization, rising fuel costs, and the need for eco-friendly transportation solutions. The region’s favorable climate conditions also make electric scooters a practical and convenient mode of transportation. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region are gradually embracing electric scooters. The market growth is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, government initiatives to promote electric mobility, and the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Countries like the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and South Africa are leading the adoption of electric scooters in the region.

Browse the full “Electric Scooters Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drive Type (Belt Drive, Chain Drive, Hub Motors), By Battery (Lead Acid, Li-ion, NiMH, Other), By End-use (Personal, Commercial) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-scooter-market/

The Electric Scooter Market is segmented as follows:

By Drive Type

Belt Drive

Chain Drive

Hub Motors

By Battery

Lead Acid

Li-ion

Other

By End-use

Personal

Commercial

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

