Royal Farms Opens Location in Greenville, North Carolina

BALTIMORE, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms announces the opening of its second location in North Carolina in Greenville on June 15th.



The first location in Grandy, NC opened on May 1st and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville, NC. Royal Farms has plans to open more locations in other areas of the state to bring more convenient options to North Carolina’s communities.

The Greenville location will provide the community with access to our signature World-Famous fried chicken, fresh-baked goods, and a variety of North Carolina’s popular side dishes: potato salad, mac and cheese, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, and other delicious menu items. Royal Farms customers enjoy our freshly brewed hot or iced coffee from Swiss-Made brewing machines that grind whole Arabica beans seconds before brewing.

“We are very excited to open our second location in North Carolina. Greenville offers a diverse community full of families, students and professionals who we know will enjoy our World-Famous chicken complimented with some Texas Pete's Original Hot Sauce!” Said District Leader, Elaina Leatherbury.

Royal Farms maintains our mission of giving back to the communities we serve with a monetary donation to two local organizations: James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center and East Carolina University Foundation. We look forward to continuing our involvement in the community and encourage first responders in uniform to visit Royal Farms for a free coffee at any time.

A carwash will be available at the Greenville location and free carwashes can be earned through the Royal Farms rewards program RoFo Rewards. Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms Store and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you'll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.royalfarms.com/rewards or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

For more information, please contact Aliyah Atayee at aatayee@royalfarms.com.

For those interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://careers.royalfarms.com/ . Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.