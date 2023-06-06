South Central Kansas MLS joins MLS Grid; move streamlines management of data feeds

SALT LAKE CITY, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Central Kansas MLS (a wholly owned subsidiary of REALTORS® of South Central Kansas) announces that it will begin managing data feeds through MLS Grid effective June 6, 2023.

The move makes the Wichita, Kansas-based MLS the 26th to join MLS Grid, which supports the multiple listing service industry's (MLS’) role of providing timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies.

With more than 500 MLSs nationwide, it’s often a challenge for brokerages to combine data from numerous markets to serve websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services and brokerage management systems. The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

South Central Kansas MLS serves nearly 2,500 real estate professionals throughout its service area. It is among 13 associations and MLSs which have joined MLS Grid in the past year.

“Having confidence in how our MLS data will be managed is a large part of why we made the decision to go with MLS Grid,” said Shelia Rumsey, South Central Kansas MLS CEO. “Our members will have assurance that data distributed through many vendors will be handled efficiently and professionally.”

MLS Grid is a company run by MLS executives and developers who understand the data management challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market.

“MLS Grid is proud to welcome South Central Kansas MLS to a fast-growing list of MLSs which have trusted us to manage data feeds and vendor licensing.” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “Our goal of providing efficient data management works toward a larger goal of making the real estate industry better for all who rely on it.”

MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,455 data consumers and supports more than 70,000 data licenses nationwide.



About MLS Grid



Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.



About South Central Kansas MLS

South Central Kansas MLS is a wholly owned subsidiary of REALTORS® of South Central Kansas. It serves nearly 2,500 real estate professionals from its base in Wichita, Kansas. The MLS champions cooperation, accuracy and real estate opportunities for its subscribers. More information can be found at sckrealtors.com.