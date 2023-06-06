FlightHub Group Welcomes The National Circus School To Its First Class Partnership Program

Montreal, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlightHub Group, the Montreal-based online travel technology company, is proud to announce its participation as an ambassador in the 29th edition of the National Circus School (NCS) Fundraising Evening, held on Thursday, June 8. Proceeds from the evening will go directly to financing all public performances by students of the National Circus School.

FlightHub Group’s participation in this event goes beyond the financing of the performances, as the online travel company will also enable NCS staff and students to benefit from its First Class travel benefits program at a reduced cost. "Our involvement with the National Circus School aligns with FlightHub Group's desire to encourage and support Montreal's artistic and cultural sector. We're happy to onboard the entire National Circus School community to our First Class partnership program to ensure they can travel smoothly", says Christopher Cave, CEO of FlightHub Group.

The National Circus School is delighted to benefit from FlightHub Group's involvement. "Each year, we welcome more than 150 students from across the country and worldwide. FlightHub Group's generous partnership will facilitate the international mobility of all community members, both for the needs of staff and students and for NCS's international exchanges. This extraordinary support opens the door to exceptional opportunities for our institution!" says Éric Langlois, National Circus School Executive Director.

The Fundraising Evening will be held at TOHU (2345 Jarry Street East) starting at 5:30 p.m. The honorary committee, including FlightHub Group's Christopher Cave, aims to raise $210,000. Reserving a package to attend the event as a company or individual is still possible.

Click here to learn more about the 29th edition of the National Circus School Foundation Fundraising Evening.

About FlightHub Group

Headquartered in Montreal, FlightHub Group owns and operates FlightHub and Justfly, two of North America's leading online travel agencies. FlightHub makes travel accessible, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. With millions of customers served each year, its goal is to offer travelers the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries and exceptional customer service. Since 2012, its cutting-edge booking technology has created more than 30 million connections.

About the National Circus School

For more than 40 years, the National Circus School (NCS) has been training and developing the new talents of the next generation of circus artists from Quebec and around the world. Renowned worldwide, the NCS is also dedicated to research and innovation in the field of circus arts, in addition to ensuring the conservation and enhancement of heritage, history and living memory of this art. Today, she is proud to have contributed to the birth of renowned companies, including Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Éloize, The 7 Fingers and Cirque Alphonse.