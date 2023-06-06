[Latest] Global Wet Wipes Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.3 Billion by 2030 at a 10.1 CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Wet Wipes Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Analysis (Personal Care Wipes, Baby wipes, Facial wipes, Hand & body wipes, Personal hygiene wipes, Household Wipes, Other Product Types), By Product Type Analysis (Disposable wipes, Non-disposable wipes), By Material Analysis (Woven, Non-woven), By Cleaning tool Analysis (Sourcing Pads, Scrubbers and Sponges, Brooms and Mops, Cleaning Brushes), By Application Analysis (Household sector, Industrial sector, Automotive sector, Manufacturing sector, Transportation, Health care, Food Industry, Others), By Sales Channel Analysis (Modern Trade Channel, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Wet Wipes Market Share & Size was valued at approximately USD 4.87 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.29 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.3 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.1during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The global wet wipes Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into regional and country-level market size, and segmentation of market growth. Also, it provides the market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, the impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.

Wet Wipes Market: Overview

Post COVID-19 pandemic, the wet wipes market is expected to have a huge growth attributed to the increase in demand for disinfection and product for daily use. Wet wipes are easy to carry during travel and can be reused twice to reduce moisture and dirt from the skin. Manufacturers are concentrating on creating an anti-COVID product that prevents the virus to travel in the nose from external surroundings. However, this is still in its nascent stages. On the other hand, the market for wet wipes has grown substantially in the post-COVID world owing to the reopening of markets and operating at full capacity.

Growth Factors

Growing demand for personal care products to boost the market developments

The wet wipes market is propelled by the increase in demand for household care products for the elderly and children. The market growth also includes attractive packaging for personal hygiene and care products. An increase in product launches is encouraging market developments.

On the commercial side, the manufacturers are emphasizing the production of customized products for consumers. For this purpose, several vendors have been adopting collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their consumer base and expand more. Other factors such as the prevalence of skin diseases that need for disinfection, and the increase in incidences of incontinence in the elderly population are some of the additional factors propelling the market growth.

Segmental Overview

The Wet Wipes Market is categorized into component and end-user. By product, the personal hygiene segment market was estimated to be the largest segment in the Wet Wipes Market and is expected to be the largest segment throughout 2022-2030.

The rising household population and the introduction of scented wet wipes for personal hygiene are boosting the market demand. Besides, the growing demand for wet wipes for children is projected towards the growth of the segment. By end-user, the home care segment is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The rise in demand and preference is accelerating the growth of the market.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region to dominate the Wet Wipes Market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the global wet wipes market . The region houses several vendors in the personal hygiene industry.

The presence of a robust supply chain, availability of a greater retail market segment, and availability of a wider population are some of the major factors credited to the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, the market is also influenced due to the growing demand for innovative daily care products in urban areas. Overall, the emergence of new players, growing investment, and high preference for elderly and children care are credited to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Report Scope

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis of Wet Wipes Market also involves a separate section dedicated to major players operating in the market. Our analysts offer an understanding of the financial statements of all the key participants, together with their product portfolio and SWOT analysis. Moreover, the report also offers a competitive landscape chapter, including strategic key development, market share, as well as global market ranking analysis of the players mentioned. Additionally, we offer our clients leverage to modify the list of players mentioned in our report as a part of our free customization.

Some of the prominent players in the global wet wipes market include:

Some of the prominent players in the global wet wipes market include:

Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Stryker

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

The Himalaya Drug Company

Domstar Corporation

Coloplast

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

The global Wet Wipes Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Analysis

Personal Care Wipes

Baby wipes

Facial wipes

Hand & body wipes

Personal hygiene wipes

Household Wipes

Other Product Types

By Product Type Analysis

Disposable wipes

Non-disposable wipes

By Material Analysis

Woven

Non-woven

By Cleaning tool Analysis

Sourcing Pads

Scrubbers and Sponges

Brooms and Mops

Cleaning Brushes

By Application Analysis

Household sector

Industrial sector

Automotive sector

Manufacturing sector

Transportation

Health care

Food industry

Others

By Sales Channel Analysis

Modern Trade Channel

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

