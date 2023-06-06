CNL Employee Recognized by Canadian Nuclear Industry for Excellence in Education and Communications

English French

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, is pleased to announce that one of its employees, Larkin Mosscrop, has been recognized by the Canadian Nuclear Society (CNS) and Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) for excellence in education and communications. Ms. Mosscrop was named the recipient of the Education and Communications Award at the 42nd CNS Annual Conference this week for her work as a lifelong learner and educator with a passion for science communication and community engagement.



Established in 1997, the Education and Communication Award recognizes significant efforts in improving the understanding of nuclear science and technology among educators, students and the public. As lead presenter in CNL’s Education Outreach Program, Ms. Mosscrop has delivered countless virtual and in-person presentations, and led the development of interactive displays, experiments, and games to help teach nuclear-related topics in a fun, engaging way for kids.

“Given the nature of our industry, it is incredibly important the public understands and appreciates the facts about nuclear science and technology, and the tremendous benefits that this work offers Canadians,” commented Lou Riccoboni, CNL’s Vice-President of Corporate Affairs. “This is a responsibility that Larkin takes very seriously, and manages on top of her already busy workload. We simply wouldn’t be able to deliver our education program without her, and for those reasons, I can’t think of a more deserving candidate for this award.”

CNL’s Education Outreach Program was established to engage local schools and interest groups about its work as Canada’s national nuclear laboratories, and to educate students about the role that nuclear science plays in our daily lives. The program has grown to encompass engagements with various school boards, interest groups and other professional organizations, not only in the Ottawa Valley, but across Canada and the United States. In addition to the engaging presentations and tours of the Chalk River science facilities, the program includes Kids CONTACT, a science-driven newsletter introduced by CNL in 2019; the week long immersive CNL Science Camp at the Chalk River Laboratories; and a merit badge in nuclear science for Girl Guides of Canada and Scouts Canada.

To learn more about CNL’s Education Outreach Program, please visit www.cnl.ca/schools.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

CNL Contact:

Patrick Quinn

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a82c736-e11e-4670-8b39-38839930a154