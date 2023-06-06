GitLab Recognized as the Only Leader by Independent Research Firm in Integrated Software Delivery Platforms Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered enterprise DevSecOps platform, today announced it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2 2023.



The report evaluated 13 integrated software delivery platform vendors across 26 criteria based on current offering, strategy, and market presence. GitLab scored the highest possible in the criteria of platform-incorporated security tools, test automation, roadmap, community, and pricing flexibility and transparency.

According to the report, “GitLab leads with a balance between solid platform capabilities and overall strategy.” Additionally noting that, “GitLab is great for enterprises wishing to consolidate their best-of-breed toolchain into one high-performing ISDP.”

The report included a customer’s comment on the platform, noting that, “The CI/CD experience using secrets, environments, runners, and SAST/DAST/license scans/etc. is unparalleled.”

The report also stated, “GitLab’s strategy includes an on-par vision to deliver an excellent developer experience without sacrificing security or compliance. Its innovation is also good, going beyond traditional developers to include AI/ML engineering... Its roadmap gets leading scores and includes enhanced supply chain security, enhanced UI, granular security and compliance controls, and pipeline security – all things enterprises need.”

GitLab enables organizations to build better software faster, increase operational efficiency and reduce security and compliance risk. Using GitLab, customers can get end-to-end value stream visibility, make their developers more productive, secure their software supply chain and accelerate their migration to the cloud.

For more information, read The Forrester Wave™: Integrated Software Delivery Platforms, Q2 2023 .

Supporting Quotes:

“Today’s organizations are seeking opportunities to integrate and consolidate enterprise-grade tools that help ship secure software faster than the speed of their market, while working under resource and time constraints,” said Ashley Kramer, Chief Strategy nd Marketing Officer of GitLab. “We believe our Leader placement in Forrester’s report validates the value we provide to our customers who are leveraging GitLab’s comprehensive AI-powered enterprise DevSecOps platform to innovate, secure, scale, and remain competitive in today’s market.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, scalable enterprise DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.