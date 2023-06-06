Collagen Casings Market to Hit $2.4 Bn By 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI.

Selbyville, Delaware,, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The collagen casings market valuation is poised to cross USD 2.4 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .



Rising consumer inclination towards healthy food products will largely contribute to the industry growth. Collagen casings are widely employed as alternatives to natural casings across the food industry for several meat items, such as sausages due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. These casings offer ease of use, uniformity, and a longer shelf life. Potential benefits in digestion along with the assistance for enhancing skin, joint and bone health are other factors influencing the consumption of collagen casings.

Large caliber collagen casings market is set to gain significant traction through 2032 due to their growing adoption in industrial-scale production and home sausage-making. Large caliber collagen casings come with larger diameters and are suitable for filling with sizeable quantities of meat and producing larger sausages. Increasing intake of smoked and specialty sausages, salamis, pepperonis and bratwurst will further drive the preference for large caliber collagen casings.

Based on end-use, the collagen casings market share from the butcheries and meat segment will surpass a significant value by 2032. Collagen casings are made from collagen-rich tissues of animals that are typically derived from the hides as well as connective tissues of pigs, cattle, and sheep. These casings can be accessed in various sizes and shapes, letting butchers create diverse types of sausages, such as frankfurters and hot dogs among others. Rising usage in butcheries and meat processing facilities to meet the growing consumer demands for meat products will contribute to the segment growth.





Europe will amass a sizeable revenue share for the collagen casings market by 2032 due to the increasing sausage production mainly in Germany and Czech Republic. As per the OEC, Germany exported $848M worth sausages in 2021, and emerged as the first largest exporter of sausages worldwide. The robust presence of several companies specializing in the manufacturing of casings for the food industry will also add to the regional market growth.

Viscofan, S.A., Fibran S.A., Devro PLC, Nippi Inc, LEM Products Inc, DeWied International, Shenguan Holdings Limited, Belkozin LLC, PS Seasoning, and Fabios S.A. are some of the well-known collagen casings market contenders. These firms are engaging in various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions among others for enhancing their global presence. For instance, in February 2023, Devro received a revised £562m offer from Saria to meet the growing production requirements.

