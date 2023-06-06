Three Movers Offers Training for Long Distance Moving Companies Who Want to Learn About Remote Moving Estimates

Henderson, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henderson, Nevada -

Three Movers, a full-service moving company based in Elk Grove, CA, is offering training for long distance moving companies who want to know about remote moving estimates. The company is a provider of professional moving services, whether short distance, long distance, or international. Any move that crosses state lines is considered to be a long distance move. Even if is just for a short distance, if it crosses the state lines, it is still a long distance move because federal laws will be applicable. The moving company is required to be registered with the federal authorities to be allowed to provide the long distance moving services.

Chris Townsend from Three Movers says, “Our own moving experience taught us that this is something that must be handled by professionals. Those who are moving to another state are probably looking for professional long-distance movers near you to support you in your long-distance move. It’s one thing to round up some friends and pick-ups for a DIY move when moving between the same state, but you are likely to need the help of professional movers with great customer service for a long-haul interstate move and a great moving experience. Our customers have come to trust us over the years and we are also sharing with other long distance companies the things that we’ve learned.”

Three Movers provides full service movers, which means they will be taking care of all aspects of the move to another location. This includes providing materials and supplies, the use of a moving vehicle or truck, any labor that is required, and more. Clients will only need to make some decisions. Apart from that, they don’t have to do anything or worry about anything. Packing is frequently the most time-consuming part of the move. With a full-service moving service, the professionals will do all the packing. They will even provide the materials needed, such as the boxes and other moving supplies to protect the clients’ belongings while in transit. They will also handle the disassembly of certain furniture items. They will also carefully pack the electronics equipment, providing protection for their delicate parts to ensure they will not get damaged during transport.

They will provide the moving truck that can safely bring all of the client’s belongings safely to the new location. Upon arriving at the new location, they will also do the unpacking and then put the various items in the specific locations as instructed by the client. They will also re-assemble the disassembled furniture and put them in their designated places. After the unpacking and re-assembly, they will also take care of the disposal of the boxes and other moving supplies used in the move.

Meanwhile, there may be some situations when the move is so urgent that the client has to transfer to the new home first, which means the valuable possessions will need to be placed somewhere safe. It may be due to an impending natural disaster, an eviction, or an urgent relocation because of the job. Three Movers provides temporary or long-term storage as a full service moving company. And lastly, if the client has a car or vehicle to be shipped, Three Movers can also help.

Three Movers was founded 20 years ago by three college friends who experienced the hassles of moving to a new apartment and thus, thought of ways to make a move more efficient and trouble-free. They launched the business with just three men and a U-Haul truck. Several miles later, the company has earned the respect and trust of people by ensuring that their prices are low and their client’s belongings are safe. With their free and consistent quotes, clients can rest assured they’re getting the best deal for their move. They offer a full service move, including a truck rental and assistance with the packing and unpacking tasks.

