Global Power Monitoring Market is likely to witness a worth of US$ 5.3 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the projections by Future Market Insight, the global power monitoring market is set to witness substantial growth, reaching a value of US$ 5.3 billion by 2033. This represents a significant increase from its estimated valuation of US$ 3.2 billion in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 5.2%.



The demand for power monitoring systems is driven by several important factors, including:

The increasing focus on cost-cutting measures

Maximizing the reliability of electrical infrastructure

The efficient utilization of electricity resources



The demand for electricity has witnessed a notable recent increase, particularly in the industrial sector. This surge in power usage is attributed to multiple factors. Firstly, the global population is growing steadily and economies are thriving. These factors are contributing to the intensified demand for electricity. This escalating power demand highlights the importance of implementing effective power monitoring systems.

Global energy consumption is rising drastically. This is specifically noticeable in the power sector. The increasing tendency of urbanization and industrialization is largely responsible for this surge. An extensive amount of energy is required for these sectors to remain operational. As a result, demand for power monitoring systems is rising.

The deployment of smart grid projects is increasing in many countries. Governments around the globe are making significant investments in smart grid technologies. The main focus of these investments is to reduce carbon emissions. Smart grid technologies play a crucial role in achieving this objective. This focus leads to support for the installation of smart meters. Consequently, these factors contribute to the rising demand for power monitoring hardware.

Governments across the world are also prioritizing the reduction of energy costs. Many governments actively encourage the adoption of energy management tools. These tools aim to enhance efficiency and reduce energy consumption. The goal is also to lower associated expenses. These factors play a significant role in driving the growth of the power monitoring systems market.

By 2033, the Asia Pacific region is projected to hold the leading market share compared to other regions. This can be attributed to certain factors, including:

High power demand

The prevalence of power theft across various sectors

Growing population.



The rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region also make power monitoring systems even more crucial. Power monitoring sales in China and Japan are likely to experience significant growth. Governments in these countries are prioritizing the decentralization of the electricity grid. This is expected to open up growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The power monitoring industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 1 billion by 2033.

The power monitoring industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033.

During the forecast period, the power monitoring industry in China is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.1 billion.

The power monitoring industry in Japan is predicted to boom at a 5.1% CAGR through 2033.

South Korea's power monitoring industry is predicted to achieve a market revenue of US$ 250.3 million by 2033.



Competitive Landscape of this Market:

Market players are adopting various strategies to gain a competitive edge and cater to customers’ evolving needs. Key strategies include:

Investing in research and development to introduce innovative power monitoring solutions and technologies

Focusing on collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and geographical presence

Offering customized and integrated solutions to meet specific customer requirements

Making significant investments in marketing and promotional activities to enhance brand visibility

Emphasizing energy efficiency and sustainability aspects in power monitoring solutions

Enhancing and upgrading products based on market feedback and technological advancements

Strengthening strategic alliances with different organizations to foster the adoption of power monitoring solutions



Major Players are:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Analog Devices, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.



Recent Developments:

In May 2021, Analog Devices, Inc. introduced an enhanced range of battery management system products. This expanded portfolio incorporates ASIL-D functional safety capabilities. The products also feature innovative low-power functionalities. These advancements enable the uninterrupted monitoring of batteries.

In November 2020, Eaton launched a remote monitoring application designed specifically for industrial process customers. This new offering is an expansion of Eaton's portfolio of intelligent power management solutions. It leverages Eaton's digital foundation to enable industrial customers to optimize power utilization. The goal is to enhance power management and make informed decisions based on the collected information.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services



By End Use:

Manufacturing & Process Industry

Utilities & Renewables

Public Infrastructure

Datacenters

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Component

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Component , 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Component , 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Component , 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Component , 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End-Use

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By End-Use, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By End-Use, 2023 to 2033

