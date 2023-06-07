Electric Truck Market to cross $65 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Electric Truck Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 65 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions will fuel the demand for electric truck by 2032. Electric trucks offer several advantages over their traditional counterparts, including lower operating costs, reduced carbon emissions, and improved efficiency. Key players in the automotive sector have recognized the potential of this market and are investing heavily in electric truck development and manufacturing.

Government initiatives promoting clean energy and stricter emission regulations further propel the electric truck market growth. As charging infrastructure continues to expand, range anxiety concerns are being addressed, making electric trucks a viable option for commercial and personal use. The future of the industry looks promising, with continuous advancements in battery technology and increased consumer acceptance.

Deployment of light-duty electric trucks for commercial applications

Light-duty electric trucks industry are gaining popularity as a sustainable transportation solution for urban areas and commercial applications. These trucks offer the benefits of zero-emission driving, reduced noise pollution, and lower operating costs. With their versatile design and payload capacities, they are well-suited for last-mile deliveries, municipal services, and small-scale construction projects.

Leading automotive manufacturers and startups are introducing a range of light-duty electric trucks with varying specifications, including extended range options and advanced telematics systems. As battery technology improves, the driving range of these trucks continues to increase, alleviating concerns about limited mileage. With the ongoing push for clean energy and stricter emissions regulations, light-duty electric truck market is poised to witness significant growth by 2032.

Efforts to reduce emissions to drive e-truck demand in the construction sector

The construction segment will observe substantial development from 2023 to 2032. The use of electric trucks in the construction sector is gaining traction as companies seek to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with environmental regulations. Electric trucks offer numerous advantages in construction applications, such as lower operating costs, quieter operation, and zero tailpipe emissions. They are particularly well-suited for short-haul tasks, such as transporting materials within job sites or urban areas. Additionally, electric trucks contribute to improved air quality and create a healthier work environment for construction workers.

Growing popularity of hybrid electric trucks

Hybrid electric trucks have emerged as a practical solution for the transportation industry, combining the benefits of both electric and traditional combustion engines. These trucks utilize a combination of an internal combustion engine and an electric motor, allowing for increased fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Hybrid electric trucks can recover energy during braking and use it to power the electric motor, resulting in improved efficiency and reduced reliance on fossil fuels. They offer an extended driving range compared to purely electric trucks, making them suitable for long-haul applications. The hybrid electric trucks market adoption helps companies meet sustainability goals while maintaining the flexibility and range necessary for their operations.

Rising sales of electric trucks in North America

Geographically, the North America electric truck market is experiencing rapid growth and transformation. Factors like environmental concerns, government incentives, and advancements in technology are driving the sales of electric trucks in this region. Major automotive manufacturers, startups, and fleet operators are actively investing in electric truck development and expanding charging infrastructure to support the growing demand. Electric trucks find applications in various sectors, including last-mile delivery, logistics, and municipal services. The presence of stringent emission regulations and a push towards sustainable transportation further accelerate market growth.

Presence of key players in the industry’s competitive market landscape

Some of the major leaders in the global electric truck market include GreenPower Motor Company, Hino Motors, Arrival, BYD, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, Workhorse Group, Lion Electric, Bollinger Motors, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Ford, Nikola Corporation, NIO, Proterra, PACCAR (Peterbilt, Kenworth), Volvo Group, Xpeng, and Rivian.

