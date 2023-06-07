Wine Tourism Market is expected to reach US$ 47.5 Billion, registering a CAGR of 13.1% during forecast of 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest data released by Future Market Insights (FMI), the wine tourism market is estimated to reach ~US$ 13.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach ~US$ 47.5 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2033.



The wine tourism market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing interest in wine, experiential travel, and the rise of culinary tourism. Wine tourists are seeking educational experiences to deepen their knowledge and appreciation of wine, leading to the trend of wine education and experiential learning.

Sustainability and responsible tourism practices are gaining importance in the industry, and technology is being integrated to enhance the visitor experience. However, wine tourism is influenced by seasonal and weather conditions, and regulatory challenges can pose restraints on tour providers.

Looking towards the future, emerging wine regions present new opportunities for unique experiences. Personalization and customization will likely become more prevalent to cater to the diverse preferences of wine enthusiasts. Advancements in technology, such as augmented reality and virtual reality, are expected to further enhance the wine tourism experience. Despite the promising prospects, challenges related to seasonality, regulations, and sustainability practices will need to be addressed.

Key Takeaways:

Global wine tourism generated a revenue of US$ 13.9 Billion by the end of 2023 the Wine tourism market is estimated to reach around US$ 47.5 Billion in 2033.

Online booking channel brings most of the bookings for wine tourism and expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

US dominated the global wine tourism market and contributed the major share of 17.1% in 2022

The 46-55 years age group dominated the global market with a share of 23.1% in 2022.

“The wine tourism market aligns with evolving consumer preferences and holds great potential for growth and innovation in the years to come,” says an analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Leading players in Wine Tourism Market are Wine Paths, Zephyr Tours, Abercrombie & Kent, Intrepid Travel, BKWine Tours, Grape Escapes, Cellar Tours, The Wine Tour Booking, Wine Lovers Tours, WineTourism.com, Wine Tourism Australia, BK Tours & Travel, Wine Paths, BKWine, and BKWine Magazine among others.

Market by Categorization:

By Activity Type:

Winery Visits and Tastings

Wine Trails and Routes

Wine Festivals and Events

Wine Education and Workshops

Others



By Direct Suppliers:

Airlines

Hotel Companies

Tour Operators



By Indirect Suppliers:

OTA (Online Travel Agency)

Traditional Travel Agencies

TMCs (Travel Management Companies)

Aggregators

By Age:

Under 15 years

16-25 years

26-35 years

36-45 years

46-55 years

Over 55 years

By Demographic:

Male

Female

By Nationality:

Domestic

International

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking



By Tour Type:

Individual travel

Professional Groups

Group travels



By Country:

The U.S.

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Russia

India

China

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

UAE

KSA

Italy

Qatar

Oman

ROW



Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of wine tourism market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033. The study divulges compelling insights By Activity Type (Winery Visits & Tasting, Wine Trails & Routes, Wine Festivals & Events, Wine Education & Workshop, Others), By Direct Suppliers (Airlines, Hotel, & Tour Operators), By Indirect Suppliers (Online Travel Agencies, Traditional Travel Agencies, Travel Management Companies, Corporate Buyers & Aggregators), By Number of Bookings (By Age, By Demographic, By Nationality, By Booking Channel & By Tour Type), By Country (US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, UAE, KSA, Italy, Qatar, Oman & ROW).

