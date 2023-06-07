English French

LEXIBOOK: LICENCE CONTRACT EXTENSIONS IN THE USA

LEXIBOOK has announced that it has signed an agreement with Viacom International and Warner to extend its European licence agreements for the US and Canadian sales territories.

The properties concerned are world-famous iconic licences with high potential: Patrol, Batman and Harry Potter. The extension covers all US distributors and some of the categories for which the Group has rights in Europe.

These promising new partnerships are in line with the Group's international development policy and mark an important step in its development on the American and Canadian markets. Lexibook is currently in advanced negotiations on other licensing partnerships, which will be announced as soon as they are signed.

Financial calendar 2022/2023

Annual results to 31 March 2023: 30 June 2023

Availability of the Universal Registration Document on 31 March 2023: 30 June 2023

