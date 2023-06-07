Sercel Delivers Additional 508XT System for Mega-Crew Seismic Surveys in North Africa

English French

Paris, France – June 7, 2023

CGG announced today that Sercel has confirmed a major sale and the imminent delivery of a 60,000-channel 508XT land acquisition system and 25 VE464 advanced digital vibrator control sets to a major North African geophysical services provider. The equipment will be deployed on a 3D mega-crew project in harsh terrain and desert conditions in North Africa and further strengthens Sercel’s well-established presence in this region.

With its flexible design, the 508XT solution can adapt to any field configuration and conditions, from small to mega-crew projects in desert, arctic, forest, agricultural, urban and transition zones. The VE464 control system uses the most advanced technology to provide the highest levels of control and accuracy. When used in combination with the 508XT, unprecedented levels of production can be achieved.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “This contract is the latest in a long series of awards highlighting our strong collaboration with our client and positioning our 508XT system as the benchmark for seismic surveys in North Africa. By delivering both the highest productivity and highest-quality data without compromise, the 508XT and VE464 systems are perfectly suited to support clients in achieving the clearest images of the subsurface in the region.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment