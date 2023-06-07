VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights: May 31, 2023

| Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

Nantes, FRANCE

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
May 31, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: June 7, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,896,600

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		161,012,263 

Double voting rights granted on 7,355 ordinary shares

 

Conversion of 549,632 free ordinary shares into ordinary shares

 

Transfer of 10 shares with double voting rights into bearer form

 

Sale of 500,000 shares with double voting rights

 		Between May 3 & May 31, 2023

 

May 10, 2023

 

May 12, 2023

 

Between May 25 & May 30, 2023

 		160,887,941

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2023_06_07 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS May 31, 2023 EN_GN