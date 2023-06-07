VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
May 31, 2023
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: June 7, 2023
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
138,896,600
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|161,012,263
|
Double voting rights granted on 7,355 ordinary shares
Conversion of 549,632 free ordinary shares into ordinary shares
Transfer of 10 shares with double voting rights into bearer form
Sale of 500,000 shares with double voting rights
|Between May 3 & May 31, 2023
May 10, 2023
May 12, 2023
Between May 25 & May 30, 2023
|160,887,941
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
