Spain Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 50 Existing Data Centers and 34 Upcoming Data Centers Featuring Key Investors/Operators

This database report provides information on Spain's colocation data centers

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

The information & communication technology (ICT) market in Spain is the fourth largest market in Europe. In Spain, the Digital 2025 Agenda 5G rollout is one of the strategic priorities and aims to connect 100% population to 5G by 2025.

Equinix, Digital Realty, DATA4, Global Switch, CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, and Nabiax (Telefonica) are major colocation operators in Spain and contribute to over 65% of the existing capacity in the market.

Regarding operators, Equinix, Digital Reality, and Global Switch contribute to more than 30% of the existing white floor in the Spain Data Center Market.

According to the Integrated National Energy & Climate Plan (PNIEC) 2021-2030, the country is looking at installing 60GW of renewable energy by 2030.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Detailed Analysis of 50 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 34 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Almeria, Aragon, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Carceres, Catalonia, Granada, Galician, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Orense, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (50 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (34 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Equinix

Digital Realty

Global Switch

Nabiax

Adam Ecotech

Colt DCS

NTT Global Data Centers

EdgeConneX

bitNAP

Espanix

D-ALiX (ITER Group)

T-Systems

DATA4 (AXA IM)

Indra

Nixval

Soltia Consulting SL

GTT (iSquared Capital)

Ipcore Datacenters

Arsys

Nexica - Econocom Group

Aire Networks

Orange Business Services

Tissat

Fibernet

Cogent Communications

Espaciorack

Hispaweb

Ibercom

Malaga Data Center

Grupo Trevenque

Grupalia Internet S.A

Comvive Servidores SL

Towernet infrastructures SL

Area Project Solutions

Civicos Networking

Merlin Properties

AQ Compute

Thor Digital

XData Properties (Iron Mountain)

Prime Data Centers

Renta Corporation

Panattoni

Atlantic Data Infrastructure

Best Wonder Business

Impulse Galicia and Ingenostrum

Nethits Telecom KIO Networks.

