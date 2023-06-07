English Language Learning Market Size Worth $35.78 billion by 2030 - Rising Demand for Personalized Learning

Newark, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global english language learning market is expected to grow from 11.35 billion in 2021 to USD 35.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030. An increase in the adoption of smart & connected devices complemented by an equal rise in the number of online users will drive the growth of the English language learning market. Increased government spending on the development of online e-learning platforms and digital content creation for the education sector is also expected to contribute to the market's growth.

The English language learning market is a significant and continuously growing industry. Factors contributing to the market's growth include increasing globalization, the need for English proficiency in international business and academic settings, and the rise of technology-enabled learning platforms. It encompasses various educational resources, tools, and services designed to help individuals improve their English proficiency.

Prime determinants of growth



The individual learners' segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 4.99 billion in 2021.



The end-user segment is divided into corporate learners, individual users, educational institutions, & government institutions. The individual users segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 4.99 billion in 2021. The rise in demand for customizable courses according to an individual’s learning needs has contributed to the dominance of this segment in the market.



The online learning segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period.



The methodology segment is divided into online learning, offline/classroom learning, & blended learning. Over the forecast period, the online learning segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.3%. Online learning gives access to all the available resources and new technologies. The advanced technological applications make learning easy, engaging, and interactive. Learning online has time flexibility & enables access to the best teachers in the world. Online learning can be personalized according to an individual. Features like performance tracking and daily goals give a sense of accomplishment instills self-discipline and confidence.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $ 11.35 billion Market Size in 2030 $ 35.78 billion CAGR 13.6 % No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments covered End User, Methodology Drivers Increasing adoption of English as the primary language in the global economy Opportunities Application of artificial intelligence Restraints Poor privacy and data security laws

The English language learning market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as globalization, increased mobility, and the importance of English as a global language in business, academia, and communication. The market caters to a wide range of learners, including students, professionals, immigrants, and tourists.



Here are some key aspects and trends in the English language learning industry:



Language Schools and Institutions: Language schools and institutions offer English language courses and programs for learners of different proficiency levels. These can include intensive courses, part-time classes, online courses, and test preparation programs.



E-Learning and Online Platforms: The rise of technology has led to the growth of e-learning platforms and online language learning tools. These platforms offer a wide range of interactive resources, such as video lessons, quizzes, virtual classrooms, and language exchange forums.



Mobile Apps and Language Learning Software: Mobile apps and language learning software have become popular tools for learning English. These apps often provide gamified and interactive lessons, vocabulary practice, and pronunciation exercises that can be accessed on smartphones and tablets.



Test Preparation: English language proficiency tests, such as TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) and IELTS (International English Language Testing System), have become crucial requirements for academic and professional purposes. Test preparation courses and materials are in high demand to help learners achieve the required scores.



Business English and Professional Development: Many professionals and organizations seek to improve their English communication skills for career advancement and international business opportunities. Business English courses and specialized training programs cater to this specific market segment.



English for Specific Purposes (ESP): English language learning programs tailored to specific industries or professions, such as English for medicine, aviation, hospitality, or legal purposes, are gaining popularity. These programs focus on teaching industry-specific vocabulary, communication skills, and cultural understanding.

English Language Learning for Children: English language learning for children is a significant market segment. Schools, tutoring services, and educational materials focus on providing engaging and age-appropriate English lessons for young learners.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The English language learning market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates the English language learning market in the Asia Pacific. The growing integration of the world with the increasingly interconnected nature of businesses, economies & commerce has prompted the Chinese government to introduce initiatives promoting the learning of English as a second language. English as the primary language in business & commerce has increased the demand for employees with English proficiency. The growing nature of the developing economies of China and India has exposed them to the international business order, prompting the need to introduce English as a compulsory language in educational institutions. The rising globalization & increasing government initiatives promoting English language learning will contribute to the market's growth.



Competitive Analysis:



The market's major players include Cambridge University Press, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corporation, Duolingo Inc., Busuu Ltd., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Memrise Inc., Transparent Language Inc., and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, among others.



About the report:



The global english language learning market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed globally, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each piece. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



