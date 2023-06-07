Impact of Urban Air Mobility on the Global Airline Industry, 2023 Study

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Urban Air Mobility on the Airline Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report aims to track the current state of the UAM industry and how its large-scale adoption will impact the current airlines and airports industry.

Increased urbanization and higher priority for cleaner transportation modes that can alleviate high congestion in major cities have led to a renewed demand for developing the next generation of UAM platforms. While there are obvious benefits to the large-scale operations of UAM platforms, their impact on the airline and airport businesses is still uncertain, as the industry is still in its very nascent phases.

This study examines the potential business models that UAM operators, airlines and airports can rely on to adapt to the changing operational landscape due to the introduction of next-generation UAM platforms.

The key focus areas will be short-haul routes in the short-term and medium-haul routes over the long term. The publisher researched key UAM industry trends, key regulatory and policy frameworks, and the activities of key UAM manufacturers and other relevant stakeholders.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

How has the UAM industry evolved since its introduction?

How are the current UAM firms designing their next-generation UAM platforms?

What are the key challenges facing the UAM industry for the adoption and increased penetration of next-generation UAM platforms?

What are the estimated timelines for introducing next-generation UAM platforms and the regulations about their certification and operations?

What are the potential business use cases and business models that UAM operators, airlines and airports will potentially leverage?

Who are the key market participants in the UAM market?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Impact of Urban Air Mobility on the Airline Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Impact of Urban Air Mobility on the Airline Industry

An Introduction to Urban Air Mobility

Urban Air Mobility: Brief History

Urban Air Mobility: Market Snapshot

Urban Air Mobility: Operating Costs

Urban Air Mobility: Use Cases

Regional Adoption of UAM

Overview of UAM Challenges

UAM Timeline

Urban Air Mobility: Social Perspective

Urban Air Mobility: Regulations

3. Urban Air Mobility Market: Business Models

UAM Basic Business Models

Urban Air Mobility: Potential Business Models

Urban Air Mobility: Airline Business Model

4. Urban Air Mobility Market: Key Participants

Urban Air Mobility: Key Market Participants - OEMs

Urban Air Mobility: Key Market Participants - Vertiports

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Airlines Adopting Urban Air Mobility Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Airports Adopting Urban Air Mobility Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Manufacturers Develop Urban Air Mobility Parts and Platforms

