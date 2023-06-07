Mass Notifications Systems Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $24.98 Billion by 2028 at a 22.8% CAGR

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Notifications Systems Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mass notifications systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.78%, reaching US$24.982 billion in 2028 from US$5.94 billion in 2021.



Mass notification systems (MNS) are designed to broadcast critical information quickly and efficiently to a large group of people, often in emergencies. These systems are used by government agencies, schools, universities, hospitals, and corporations to provide real-time alerts, notifications, and instructions to people in times of crisis.

MNS can deliver messages through various communication channels, including text messages, emails, social media platforms, voice calls, and digital signage. The system can also provide location-based alerts to people within a specific area.



The MNS market has been growing steadily due to the increasing need for public safety and emergency management. In addition, with the rise of natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and cyber threats, there is a growing demand for effective and reliable communication systems that deliver critical information quickly and efficiently.

MNS vendors offer a wide range of solutions that can be customized to meet the specific needs of different organizations. Some of the key features of MNS include multi-channel message delivery, real-time reporting and analytics, integration with third-party systems, and mobile accessibility.



As the MNS market continues to evolve, vendors are also exploring new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to enhance the capabilities of their solutions. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-based MNS is also driving market growth, providing organizations with greater flexibility and scalability.



The mass notifications systems market is driven by rising instances of disasters, stringent government regulations and protocols, and the rising adoption of cloud-based MNS.

The increasing occurrence of natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and other emergencies has raised the need for reliable communication systems that can quickly and effectively notify people about potential dangers. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), natural disasters have become more frequent and severe over the past several decades. For example, between 2010 and 2020, the US experienced 1,056 natural disasters that caused over $1.9 trillion in damages and affected millions.

Stringent government regulations and protocols - Many organizations are required by law to have MNS in place to comply with regulatory requirements related to emergency notifications, data privacy, and security. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) is a national public warning system that requires broadcasters, cable television systems, wireless cable systems, and other media outlets to provide immediate information during an emergency. Failure to comply with EAS requirements can result in fines and other penalties.

Rising adoption of cloud-based MNS - The trend towards cloud computing has made it easier for organizations to implement MNS, as it eliminates the need for complex on-premise infrastructure and provides greater scalability and flexibility.



Based on application, the Interoperable Emergency Communication (IEC) segment is expected to witness robust growth.



The Mass Notification Systems market is poised to grow, particularly in Interoperable Emergency Communication (IEC) applications. Using IEC systems in mass notification can significantly improve emergency response times and coordination across various emergency response organizations. In addition, these systems allow for disseminating information across multiple communication platforms, such as email, text messages, voice calls, and social media, to reach a wide audience quickly and effectively. As a result, the IEC application is gaining popularity in government, education, healthcare, and transportation industries. For example, in the education sector, IEC systems can quickly alert students, faculty, and staff to potential emergencies, such as a lockdown or evacuation. Similarly, in the healthcare sector, these systems can alert hospital personnel to critical incidents, such as a fire or a patient escape.



North America accounted for a significant share of the global mass notification systems market.



Based on geography, the mass notifications systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is a major mass notification systems market, with the US being the largest market in the region. The market is driven by the adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based systems, and the increasing demand for public safety and emergency communication solutions. The government and education sectors are the region's largest users of mass notification systems. The market is also driven by the presence of key players such as Everbridge, Alertus Technologies, and Blackboard.



Market Developments:



In February 2022, Evolv Technology, a leading provider of weapons detection security screening solutions, announced integrating its Evolv Express system with Milestone Video Management System (VMS) and Titan HST mass notification system. This integration allows for collecting and sharing weapons screening and detection data at venue entrances, extending screening intelligence to complementary security technologies, and simplifying management for security professionals. The new enhancements will further strengthen Evolv's position as a mass notification systems market leader.



In March 2023, The UK government launched a new public warning system that alerts mobile phone users about events that may threaten their lives. The system is designed for severe flooding, fires, or extreme weather. It is expected to revolutionize the government's ability to warn and inform people of immediate danger. A nationwide trial of the system was planned for April 2023, with successful trials already being conducted in East Suffolk and Reading. The alerts will reach about 90% of mobile phones in a given area and are expected to be used rarely, only where there is an immediate risk to life.



Market Segmentation:

BY COMPONENT

Software

Services

BY APPLICATION

Integrated Public Alert and Warning (IPAW)

Interoperable Emergency Communication (IEC)

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR)

BY END-USER

Corporate

Education

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5.94 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $24.98 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEMS MARKET BY COMPONENT



6. MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEMS MARKET BY APPLICATION



7. MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEMS MARKET BY END-USER



8. MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEMS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Everbridge

Alert Media, Inc.

Alertus Technologies LLC

Rave Mobile Safety

OnSolve

Singlewire Software, LLC

BlackBerry Limited

Pocketstop, LLC

Airbus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2eo9ri

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment