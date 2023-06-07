Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Advanced Devices Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical device outsourcing market size attained a value of USD 105.8 billion in 2022. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 288.79 billion by 2031.



Some of the benefits of medical device outsourcing include:

Cost savings: Outsourcing can help companies reduce overall costs by leveraging the expertise of specialized partners, who can often perform tasks more efficiently and at a lower cost than in-house resources

Access to expertise: By outsourcing specific tasks or services, companies can gain access to specialized knowledge and skill sets that may not be available in-house, enabling them to develop and produce high-quality devices more effectively

Improved focus on core competencies: Outsourcing non-core functions allows companies to focus on their primary strengths and competencies, leading to increased efficiency and better allocation of resources

Faster time to market: Outsourcing can help companies bring their products to market more quickly by streamlining the development and manufacturing process, leveraging the expertise of partners who have proven track records in their respective fields

Risk mitigation: Outsourcing can help companies manage and mitigate risks associated with the development and manufacturing of medical devices by distributing responsibilities and liabilities among multiple partners

Scalability and flexibility: Outsourcing allows companies to scale their operations up or down as needed, based on market demand and other factors, without the need for significant investments in infrastructure or personnel

Compliance and regulatory support: Outsourcing partners with experience in the medical device industry can help companies navigate complex regulatory requirements and ensure that their products meet all necessary standards and guidelines

Enhanced innovation: By working with specialized partners, companies can benefit from their unique insights and innovative approaches, leading to the development of more advanced and effective medical devices

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Segmentations



The market can be categorised into segments, product type, device type, applications, and region.



Market Breakup by Services

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs Services

Product Design and Development Services

Product Testing and Sterilization Services

Product Implementation Services

Product Upgrade Services

Product Maintenance Services

Raw Material Services

Medical Electrical Equipment Services

Contract Manufacturing

Materials and Chemical Characterization

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type

Finished Goods

Electronics

Raw Materials

Market Breakup by Device Type

Class-I

Class -II

Class -III

Global Breakup by Applications

Cardiology

Diagnostic Imaging

Orthopaedic

IVD

Ophthalmic General

Plastic Surgery

Drug Delivery

Dental

Endoscopy

Diabetes Care

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Small Medical Device Company

Medium Medical Device Company

Large Medical Device Company

Others

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Scenario



The medical device outsourcing market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for advanced medical devices, rising healthcare costs, and the need for companies to focus on their core competencies. This market expansion is fuelled by the complex regulatory environment, rapid technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on cost-efficiency, which drive medical device manufacturers to seek specialized expertise from external partners.



As a result, the market has seen a surge in service providers offering a wide range of services, such as product design and development, manufacturing, testing, regulatory compliance, and supply chain management. The global market scenario for medical device outsourcing continues to evolve, with emerging markets becoming increasingly attractive destinations for outsourcing due to lower labour costs and the availability of skilled professionals.



Key Players in the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the medical device outsourcing market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

SGS SA

TOXIKON

Pace Analytical

Intertek Group plc

WuXi AppTec

North American Science Associates, Inc

American Preclinical Services, LLC

Sterigenics

Charles River Laboratories

Celestica Inc

Creganna

FLEX LTD

Heraeus Holding

Integer Holdings Corporation

Nortech Systems, Inc

Plexus Corp

Sanmina Corporation

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

TE Connectivity, ICON plc

Parexel International Corporation

Labcorp Drug Development

Tecomet, Inc

IQVIA

Syneos Health

PROVIDIEN LLC.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $118.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $288.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Overview



4 Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Landscape



5 Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Dynamics



6 Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Segmentation



7 North America Medical Device Outsourcing Market



8 Europe Medical Device Outsourcing Market



9 Asia Pacific Medical Device Outsourcing Market



10 Latin America Medical Device Outsourcing Market



11 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Outsourcing Market



12 Patent Analysis



13 Grants Analysis



14 Funding Analysis



15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



16 Regulatory Framework



17 Supplier Landscape



18 Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)



21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)



