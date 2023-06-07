Chicago, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report France Video Surveillance Market by Offering (Hardware (Camera, Storage Device, Monitor), Software (Video Analytics, VMS), Service (VSaaS)), System (IP, Analog, Hybrid), Vertical and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, France Video Surveillance Industry to Grow at a CAGR 5.0% from 2022 to 2027.

Hospitality: A key vertical for video surveillance market in France

The outlook for the video surveillance industry in France is positive, driven by the high demand for surveillance solutions across various sectors such as hospitality, entertainment, and public safety. As per the statistics in video surveillance market, the French video surveillance market is expected to grow significantly due to the government's active measures to implement advanced video surveillance technologies such as facial recognition. For instance, in 2023, the government has approved video surveillance technology in which automated video surveillance solutions will be used for any gathering of more than 300 people. Video analytics algorithms facilitate speedy examination of extensive amounts of video footage for identifying peculiar movements, uncommon actions, suspicious objects such as unattended bags, fires, and any other indications that might raise suspicion.

France's strong economy and infrastructure development have created a favorable environment for the video surveillance industry. The country's rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and VSaaS has resulted in the high penetration of smart cities, with 31 smart cities out of the 240 identified by the European Commission located in France. This is having a positive impact on Wireless surveillance systems which are gaining popularity in France due to their ease of installation, low maintenance costs, and scalability. These systems are widely used in areas where wired surveillance systems are difficult to install, such as historic buildings and tourist sites.

Moreover, as of 2022, France has 1.65 million CCTV cameras installed, ranking it third among the countries with the highest CCTV count per capita. This has created new opportunities for video surveillance companies to expand their market share in France and increase the market size for wireless surveillance solutions. As a result, the video surveillance market in France is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from various sectors and the government's active efforts to adopt advanced video surveillance technologies. These factors are having a positive impact on France and in turn video surveillance market in the country.

Top Key Market Players in Video Surveillance companies

Hikvision (China),

Dahua Technology (China),

Axis Communications (Sweden),

Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Germany),

Hanwha Techwin (South Korea),

Avigilon (Canada),

Teledyne FLIR (US),

Honeywell International; (US),

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions (Japan),

Pelco (US), Uniview (China).among others

