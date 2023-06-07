Global 5G IoT Market to Grow by Over $77 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G IoT Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G IoT market is forecast to grow by USD 77,586.17 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 106.67% during the forecast period.

The report on the 5G IoT market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of 5G, evolutionization automotive industry with IoT, and the large-scale benefits of using IoT devices.



The 5g iot market is segmented as below:

By Type

5G non-standalone

5G standalone

By Component

Hardware

Services

Platform

Connectivity

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the growth in industrial automation as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G IoT market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid growth of wireless technology and robust demand from healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the 5G IoT market covers the following areas:

5G IoT market sizing

5G IoT market forecast

5G IoT market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G IoT market vendors that include Anritsu Corp., AT and T Inc., Cavalier Wireless Inc., Celona Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., SATELIO IOT SERVICES, S.L., Semtech Corp., Sequans Communications SA, Shenzhen ThinkWill Communication Technology Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telenor Group, Telit IoT Platforms LLC, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the 5G IoT market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Component



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Anritsu Corp.

AT and T Inc.

Cavalier Wireless Inc.

Celona Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Nokia Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SATELIO IOT SERVICES S.L.

Semtech Corp.

Sequans Communications SA

Shenzhen ThinkWill Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telenor Group

Telit IoT Platforms LLC

Thales Group

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/el8xml

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.