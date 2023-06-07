Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Bolsters Sector

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrosurgical devices market value in 2022 was USD 5.3 billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 driven by the, advancements in electrosurgical technologies across the globe.

The global electrosurgical devices market share is anticipated to achieve a value of USD 8.7 billion by 2031.



Electrosurgical Devices Introduction



Electrosurgical devices are medical instruments that utilize electrical energy to cut, coagulate, desiccate, or fulgurate biological tissue during surgical procedures. These devices are widely used across various surgical specialties, including general surgery, gynecology, urology, orthopedic surgery, and neurosurgery, due to their ability to reduce blood loss, minimize tissue damage, and shorten procedure times. The electrosurgical devices market primarily comprises electrosurgical generators, electrodes, smoke evacuation systems, and electrosurgical accessories.



Electrosurgical Devices Market Scenario



The global electrosurgical devices market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, advancements in electrosurgical technologies, and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.



North America: The largest market for electrosurgical devices, driven by factors such as the advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high number of surgical procedures, and the presence of major electrosurgical device manufacturers.



Europe: The second-largest market, with increasing demand for electrosurgical devices due to a growing aging population and a supportive regulatory framework.



Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as a rapidly aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.



Electrosurgical Devices Market Segments



Market Breakup by Type

Generators

Electrosurgical Instruments

Bipolar Instruments

Monopolar Instruments

Electrosurgery Accessories

Cords

Cables

Adapters

Others

Market Breakup by Applications

General Surgery

Genecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Key Trends in the Electrosurgical Devices Market



Some key trends of the market are as follows:

Advancements in electrosurgical technologies: The development of new technologies, such as ultrasonic energy devices and advanced bipolar devices, has improved the safety, efficiency, and patient outcomes of electrosurgical procedures, contributing to market expansion

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures: The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, which typically require specialized electrosurgical devices, has driven market growth and innovation

Rising adoption of robot-assisted surgery: The growing adoption of robot-assisted surgical systems, which often utilize electrosurgical instruments, has further fueled market growth

Electrosurgical Devices Market: Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the xx market are as follows:

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Smith+Nephew

Symmetry Surgical Inc

ONMED Corporation

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kirwan Surgical Products

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Parkell, Inc

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

KLS Martin Group

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Utah Medical Products, Inc

XCELLANCE Medical Technologies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Overview



4 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Landscape



5 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Dynamics



6 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Segmentation



7 North America Electrosurgical Devices Market



8 Europe Electrosurgical Devices Market



9 Asia Pacific Electrosurgical Devices Market



10 Latin America Electrosurgical Devices Market



11 Middle East and Africa Electrosurgical Devices Market



12 Patent Analysis



13 Grants Analysis

14 Funding Analysis



15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



16 Regulatory Framework



17 Supplier Landscape



18 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market- Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)



21 Pricing Models and Strategies (Additional Insight)



Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Smith+Nephew

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Onmed Corporation

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kirwan Surgical Products

Atmos Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. Kg

Parkell, Inc.

Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg

Kls Martin Group

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Xcellance Medical Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5c091

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment