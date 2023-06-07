Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Bolsters Sector

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrosurgical devices market value in 2022 was USD 5.3 billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 driven by the, advancements in electrosurgical technologies across the globe.

The global electrosurgical devices market share is anticipated to achieve a value of USD 8.7 billion by 2031.

Electrosurgical Devices Introduction

Electrosurgical devices are medical instruments that utilize electrical energy to cut, coagulate, desiccate, or fulgurate biological tissue during surgical procedures. These devices are widely used across various surgical specialties, including general surgery, gynecology, urology, orthopedic surgery, and neurosurgery, due to their ability to reduce blood loss, minimize tissue damage, and shorten procedure times. The electrosurgical devices market primarily comprises electrosurgical generators, electrodes, smoke evacuation systems, and electrosurgical accessories.

Electrosurgical Devices Market Scenario

The global electrosurgical devices market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, advancements in electrosurgical technologies, and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

North America: The largest market for electrosurgical devices, driven by factors such as the advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high number of surgical procedures, and the presence of major electrosurgical device manufacturers.

Europe: The second-largest market, with increasing demand for electrosurgical devices due to a growing aging population and a supportive regulatory framework.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as a rapidly aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Electrosurgical Devices Market Segments

Market Breakup by Type

  • Generators

Electrosurgical Instruments

  • Bipolar Instruments
  • Monopolar Instruments

Electrosurgery Accessories

  • Cords
  • Cables
  • Adapters
  • Others

Market Breakup by Applications

  • General Surgery
  • Genecology Surgery
  • Urology Surgery
  • Orthopaedic Surgery
  • Cardiovascular Surgery
  • Cosmetic Surgery
  • Neurosurgery
  • Others

Market Breakup by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region
North America

  • United States of America
  • Canada

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Others

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Others

Key Trends in the Electrosurgical Devices Market

Some key trends of the market are as follows:

  • Advancements in electrosurgical technologies: The development of new technologies, such as ultrasonic energy devices and advanced bipolar devices, has improved the safety, efficiency, and patient outcomes of electrosurgical procedures, contributing to market expansion
  • Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures: The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, which typically require specialized electrosurgical devices, has driven market growth and innovation
  • Rising adoption of robot-assisted surgery: The growing adoption of robot-assisted surgical systems, which often utilize electrosurgical instruments, has further fueled market growth

Electrosurgical Devices Market: Competitor Landscape

The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the xx market are as follows:

  • Medtronic
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
  • Smith+Nephew
  • Symmetry Surgical Inc
  • ONMED Corporation
  • Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Kirwan Surgical Products
  • ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
  • Parkell, Inc
  • BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG
  • KLS Martin Group
  • Applied Medical Resources Corporation
  • Utah Medical Products, Inc
  • XCELLANCE Medical Technologies

