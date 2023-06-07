Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market to Grow by $4.7 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The atopic dermatitis drugs market is forecast to grow by USD 4720.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period. The report on the atopic dermatitis drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high prevalence of atopic dermatitis, increasing healthcare expenditure, and strong R&D pipeline.



The atopic dermatitis drugs market is segmented as below:

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Injectable

By Drug Class

Biologics

PDE4 inhibitors

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin inhibitors

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the atopic dermatitis drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, geopolitical uncertainties and programs to promote awareness of atopic dermatitis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the atopic dermatitis drugs market covers the following areas:

Atopic dermatitis drugs market sizing

Atopic dermatitis drugs market forecast

Atopic dermatitis drugs market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration



7 Market Segmentation by Drug Class



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AbbVie Inc.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.

Asana BioSciences LLC

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Dermavant Sciences Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Galderma SA

Incyte Corp.

LEO Pharma AS

Maruho Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Viatris Inc.

BiomX Inc.

