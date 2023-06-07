Global Ammonia Market Report 2023-2027: High Demand from India and China Bolsters Sector

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ammonia Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ammonia market is forecast to grow by 38.15 MT during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period. This report on the ammonia market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fertilizers, decreasing arable land, and high demand for ammonia in China and India.



The analyst's ammonia market is segmented as below:

By Application

Fertilizer

Industrial

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the introduction of green ammonia as one of the prime reasons driving the ammonia market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of precision farming and an increase in ammonia production capacity will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report on the ammonia market covers the following areas:

Ammonia market sizing

Ammonia market forecast

Ammonia market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ammonia market vendors that include Acron Group, Agropolychim AD, BASF SE, Casale SA, CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Group DF Ltd., KBR Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Koncernas Achemos Grupe, LSB Industries Inc, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Nutrien Ltd., OCI N.V., QatarEnergy, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Uralchem JSC, Wesfarmers Ltd., Yara International ASA, and Linde Plc. Also, the ammonia market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Form Factor

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

