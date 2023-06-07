In-Depth Research On Mobile Device Management Market | USD 58.38 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global mobile device management market size was valued at USD 7.26 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 9.38 billion in 2023 to USD 58.38 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. Increasing Use of Personal Devices to Promote Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Global Mobile Device Management Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





Mobile device management software provides app management, security management, and other functions. IT & telecommunication and BFSI are observed as leading sectors for the adoption of mobile-related software. For instance, to secure company data, small businesses ordered to use lock screens and encryption as these businesses implemented “Android Enterprise Essentials,” a security and mobile management solution launched by Google LLC in December 2020.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022 – Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a provider of cyber security solutions, introduced the most comprehensive cyber protection against mobile-related threats with a new edition of Harmony Mobile. Harmony Mobile is a mobile threat solution that prevents malicious files from being transmitted to mobile devices and reduces file-based cyberattacks on corporations.

Key Takeaways

Mobile device management market size in North America was USD 2.91 Billion in 2022

Demand from Healthcare and Other Industries to Spur Growth

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions to Drive Segmental Growth

Healthcare segment to Hold Maximum Market Share





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global mobile device management market are VMware Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Soti Inc. (Canada), Scalefusion (India), Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S.), Miradore Ltd. (Finland), Hexnode (U.S.), Codeproof Technologies Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 29.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 58.38 Billion Base Year 2022 Mobile Device Management Market Size in 2022 USD 7.26 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Type, End User and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Advantages of Personal Devices to Foster Growth

Smartphones and tablets are preferred primarily in work environments. Advanced features offered by personal devices compared to company-owned devices and to be able to work from any location are factors driving growth. Therefore, its increasing demand from many sectors, such as corporate and academic, is increasing the mobile device management market share.

On the contrary, the high installation cost of MDM systems hinders the mobile device management market growth.





Segmentation:

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Size Enterprises

By End-User

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others (Transportation, Education, and Others)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

Improvements in Mobile Solutions Infrastructure Drives the North America Market

North America is anticipated to substantially grow during the forecast period and by 2030 hold 34.4% share of the market. The region’s growth is attributed to large businesses improving their infrastructure in IT and mobile to cater to the demands of competitive environments.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing number of smartphones and urbanization.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Providing Extensive Services for Market Expansion

Market leaders concentrate on creating and providing mobile device management related services and products globally. Application, enterprise content management, and location services are offered by Soti, Inc.





