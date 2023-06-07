In-Depth Research On 3D Printing Market Size | USD 105.99 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global 3D printing market size was valued at USD 18.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 22.40 billion in 2023 to USD 105.99 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. Rising Investments in 3D Technologies to accelerate the market. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Global 3D Printing Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development-

April 2023: Printing equipment supplier, Nexa3D acquired AddiFab to expand its printing technology. This takeover will incorporate NXE 400 SLA 3D printers with AddiFab’s Freeform Injection Molding technology.

Key Takeaways

3D printing market size in North America was USD 6.83 Billion in 2022

Surging Investments in Software and Services Segment to Bolster Growth Opportunities

Prototyping Applications to Hold Maximum Market Share

Global demand is driven by Automotive Segment





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global 3D printing market are 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), The ExOne Company (Germany), voxeljet AG (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), Redwire Corporation (U.S.), Envisiontec, Inc. (Germany), Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.), HP, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (GE Additive) (U.S.), Autodesk Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 24.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 105.99 Billion Base Year 2022 3D Printing Market Size in 2022 USD 18.33 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Technology, Application, End User and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Utility For Minimizing Wastage Of Material To Boost Revenue Generating Opportunities

With an aim to create precision prototypes, 3D printing has shown immense traction for manufacturing various hardware parts. Some other factors that have bolstered the demand for the product are the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and rapidly increasing digitization such as robotics, machine learning, industry 4.0, and smart factories. Owing to higher accuracy, the technology will play a precious role in minimizing waste material, thereby boosting 3D printing in the healthcare market share.





Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)/ Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Polyjet

Multi Jet Fusion

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Binder Jetting

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)/ Continuous Digital Light Projection (CDLP)

Selective Deposition Lamination (SDL)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

By Application

Prototyping

Production

Proof of Concept

Others (R&D, Tooling, and Others)

By End User

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Architecture and Construction

Consumer Products

Education

Others (Food, Fashion, and Others)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

Expanding Research Institutes to Foster the North America market Size

North America 3D printing market growth will witness an upward trajectory due to hefty investments in advanced manufacturing technologies. Furthermore, various government agencies, such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), are injecting funds into R&D that can contribute to creating new technologies and space applications that will solidify the value proposition of leading companies to expand their footfall.

Europe is likely to provide promising opportunities with Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. investing heavily in semiconductors to meet the immense demand in several sectors.





Quick Buy - 3D Printing Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Industry Giants to Focus on Product Rollout to Underpin Their Portfolios

The competitive scenario of global 3D printing suggests leading companies could emphasize organic and inorganic strategies. Both new entrants and well-established players are likely to inject funds into product launches, technological advancements, and mergers & acquisitions. One of the crucial industrial development is highlighted below:

FAQs

How big is the 3D printing market?

3D printing market size was USD 18.33 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 105.99 billion by 2030.

How fast is the 3D printing market growing?

The 3D printing market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





