Global Offshore Support Vessel Market to Grow by $525.58 Million During 2023-2027

The offshore support vessel market is forecast to grow by USD 525.58 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period. This report on the offshore support vessel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in global demand for oil and natural gas, a rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water e and p activities, and an increase in global offshore oil and gas exploration activities.



The analyst's offshore support vessel market is segmented as below:

By Application

Oil and gas

Offshore wind

By Product

AHTS

PSV

MPSV

FSIV

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the reduction in the cost of offshore e and p activities as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore support vessel market growth during the next few years. Also, under capacity in the global offshore support vessel market and rapidly increasing demand for offshore support vessels used in E and P and well development will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report on the offshore support vessel market covers the following areas:

Offshore support vessel market sizing

Offshore support vessel market forecast

Offshore support vessel market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore support vessel market vendors that include AP Moller Maersk AS, BOURBON Corp, China National Offshore Oil Corp., COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group, DP World, Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Fincantieri Spa, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Nam Cheong Ltd., Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd., Siem Offshore Inc., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Solstad Offshore ASA, Tidewater Inc., and Zamil Offshore Services Co.. Also, the offshore support vessel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AP Moller Maersk AS

BOURBON Corp

China National Offshore Oil Corp.

COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd.

Damen Shipyards Group

DP World

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc.

Edison Chouest Offshore Co.

Fincantieri Spa

Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

Nam Cheong Ltd.

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd.

Siem Offshore Inc.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Solstad Offshore ASA

Tidewater Inc.

Zamil Offshore Services Co.

